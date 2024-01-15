Harrison Ford thanks wife Calista Flockhart after being honored with Critics Choice Career Achievement Award 

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 took place on January 14, 2024, bringing forth a lot of excitement and an honor to Harrison Ford, who received his Career Achievement Award in the ceremony.

The 81-year-old Star Wars alum delivered a heartfelt speech while receiving his award, in particular, thanking his wife Calista Flockhart for offering him "the support" he needed to get here.

"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,... And I need a lot of support."

Harrison Ford also thanked his stars and the people he has worked with, expressing his gratitude for this huge achievement that only a handful of actors reach in a generation.

The veteran star, who recently appeared as the iconic Indiana Jones once again in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has also been nominated for the award before. But this time, he was honored for his incredible career that saw him going through a range of great film roles, and recently even TV roles.

What did Harrison Ford say in his acceptance speech?

Harrison Ford seemed to be full of gratitude as he walked onto the stage to receive his award. The actor seemed to be in a fine mood from the very start, with the cameras even capturing a glimpse of fun between Ford and his Shrinking co-star Jason Segel as the latter went on stage for presenting duties.

When Ford himself went on stage, he got a standing ovation from the entire room. Ford said after accepting the award:

"First of all, I'm really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into, and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably wouldn't have existed in the early part of my career...I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful writers, directors and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I'm happy for this honor, and I appreciate it very much."

Harrison Ford wrapped up the talk, saying:

"I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I've had, and I'm grateful....I won't take any more of your time. Thank you."

The reaction to Ford's speech was also as immense as the actor's career, with the film world aptly showing how much he is respected in the circle.

The award ceremony also ended on a high note, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer becoming the most talked about subject after winning in eight categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

Its fierce rival since the start, Barbie, also bagged six of its own, including Best Comedy, and Best Original Song, among others.

For those who missed it, The Critics Choice Awards will be available on the CW's official website.