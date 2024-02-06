Does King Charles smoke? Lifestyle explored amid sudden cancer diagnosis 

The Buckingam Palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis through a statement on Tuesday (February 6). It came following the news of the 75-year-old monarch’s ongoing treatment of prostate enlargement.

This announcement sparked questions as to whether or not the king is a smoker, as the royal family has a history of smoking problems and death by cancer. King George VI and King Edward VIII were smokers and both died of cancer. Thus, the question now stands for the present monarch due to his cancer diagnosis.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2013, while speaking to a few respiratory nurses at the Clarence House, the king reportedly admitted to having smoked. He said at the time:

“I smoked behind the chicken coop as a boy but gave up aged 11.”

Smoking history in the royal family explored as King Charles is diagnosed with cancer

Buckingham palace announced the king is already undergoing cancer treatment, which will prevent him from presiding over public duties for some time. The palace said diagnostic tests were run after an unrelated issue of concern was observed during the medical procedure for prostate enlargement.

The test results identified cancer, the exact type of which remains undisclosed at the moment. Buckingham Palace noted in its statement:

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement added that King Charles has decided to inform the public about his diagnosis as an attempt to prevent further speculations about his health. He also hoped it might help people become sympathetic to cancer-affected individuals around the world.

On Monday morning, the king returned home to London from Sandringham to begin his treatment.

Expand Tweet

In 2013, King Charles (then Prince) reportedly told a group of nurses about his smoking habit as a child. Paul Watson, a secondary school teacher and nurse from Peterborough, said:

“There was a few of us that are respiratory nurses and he asked whether we deal with a lot of smokers.”

Watson said the-then Prince revealed he used to smoke in his younger years, but he quit when he was 11. The monarch has since taken a strict anti-smoking stance.

However, two people in King Charles’ vicinity had been avid smokers — his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, and his younger son, Prince Harry. The Queen of the United Kingdom reportedly used to smoke about half a pack of cigarettes a day. She had kept up with this habit for about 30 years before finally quitting on the persuasion of the king.

Expand Tweet

Prince Harry had been a known smoker as he was captured in the act in many pictures in the past. He reportedly used to finish a pack of Marlboro a day. However, the Duke of Sussex was able to quit with the help of Meghan Markle.

Although it is unclear as to what could have led to King Charles' cancer, it can be said that active smoking might not be one of the reasons.