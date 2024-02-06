"They say it's not prostate?": Netizens speculate what kind of cancer King Charles III has after Buckingham Palace announcement

King Charles III, the monarch of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to an announcement made by The Buckingham Palace.

The cancer was discovered when the 75-year-old went for treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate, as per BBC. On Monday, February 5, 2024, the palace announced:

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

A netizen speaks about the King's cancer. (Images via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

According to The Guardian, there have been no details yet about the form of cancer the king has. The palace has revealed that it is not prostate cancer.

King Charles lII diagnosed with cancer

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023. It was the first Coronation in nearly 70 years after Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace revealed the news of King Charles's cancer diagnosis. As per NBC, the announcement marks a striking difference from the royal family's alleged rules as the monarch's ailments were often hidden from the public. The statement added:

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

According to BBC, King Charles wanted to share the news in part to avoid speculation on his condition but also “in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

He informed both his sons personally about the cancer and the Prince of Wales was said to be in regular contact with his father.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, spoke to his father and will be traveling to the UK to see him in the coming days. He lives in the United States with his American wife Meghan, as per People.

The sons' mother, Princess Diana, died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France.

King Charles will continue with his constitutional role and duties, including paperwork, his red boxes, and private meetings, as per The BBC.

Netizens reacted to the news of Charles's cancer, trying to determine which type it is and what stage of cancer he has. Some of the reactions are given below.

Netizens speculate about details on the king's cancer. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

The news comes a week after both Kate, Prince William's wife, and King Charles were discharged from a private London clinic after medical procedures, as per NBC. Kate had an unspecified abdominal surgery on January 17, 2024. There has been no news about her health yet.

King Charles participated in various cancer-related charities, and “in this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones, and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them,” according to the Palace's statement.

No further details have been shared about Charles's treatment or prognosis yet.