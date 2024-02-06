"Will he abdicate for William???" Speculations about King Charles' retirement from royal duties go viral after his cancer diagnosis

On Monday, February 5, 2024, news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis sparked widespread speculation about his abdication on social media. A statement from Buckingham Palace released on Monday highlighted that the King was diagnosed with a form of cancer that is unrelated to the corrective procedure he underwent for his benign prostate enlargement on January 26.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement read.

Expand Tweet

Social media was set abuzz in the wake of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, with many asking the important question "Will he abdicate for William???"

Expand Tweet

As of now, there has been no confirmation from any reliable sources or Buckingham Palace regarding the King's abdication.

Speculations of abdication spread like wildfire following King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Amid the health update, rumors circulated on social media about King Charles' abdication and his successor to the throne. People postulated whether the King would follow in Queen Margrethe of Denmark's footsteps, who abdicated the crown to her son, King Frederik, citing ill health in January 2024.

An overwhelming consensus pointed to Prince William, King Charles' firstborn son, being the most likely contender for a successor, as he is the first in line as heir to the crown. This, compounded with the estranged relationship between the King and Prince Harry, led people to theorize that the Prince of Wales would take over as the King.

Many also worry about the King's "much thinner and more frail" condition, saying that he should cede to a "more likable" successor like Prince William.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to The Independent, no British monarch has abdicated the throne since December 1936, when King Edward gave up the crown to marry actor and divorcee Wallis Simpson.

King Charles "remains wholly positive" about his treatment

According to the Mirror, King Charles started his cancer treatment on Monday. While he undergoes treatment, the other senior members of the royal family are expected to undertake his public-facing duties.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

King Charles is also said to remain "defiant" in the face of adversity and is determined to continue "business as usual" after his cancer diagnosis. According to the Daily Mail, a family friend also reported that King Charles was "hugely positive," saying:

"From what I know he is up and about as usual and he is so positive that you wouldn't know he even had a condition. Luckily it has, as far as anyone can tell, been caught very early."

Expand Tweet

The cancer was reportedly caught in the early stages and the King's team of doctors remain positive about his prognosis. His family rallied by his side as he continued his treatment, with the palace confirming that Queen Camilla would continue her public duties.

As per the Mirror, Prince Harry reached out to his father following the latter's diagnosis and is said to fly to the UK in the coming days to show his support.