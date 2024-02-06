"It will be Harry who will become King": Nostradamus' prediction about King Charles abdicating his throne in 2024 goes viral post cancer diagnosis

Prominent seer Nostradamus' centuries-old prediction has gone viral on the internet on the heels of King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Netizens now believe that Prince Harry may potentially take over the throne, based on the 16th-century seer’s cryptic predictions published in his book.

On February 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. While the type of cancer was not revealed, BBC reported it was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate, but noted it is not prostate cancer.

In the wake of the concerning diagnosis, social media is rampant with discourse about Nostradamus’ collection of prophecies, published in his book Les Prophéties in 1555. The book that allegedly predicted certain future events supposedly claimed the succession to the British throne in 2024.

According to India Times, as per British Author Mario Reading, the author of The Nostradamus Prophecies, King Charles may potentially abdicate his throne in 2024 and a "man will replace him who never expected to be king."

As Prince Willaim most assuredly expects to succeed King Charles, in light of this prophecy, social media users are now speculating that Charles' estranged son, Prince Harry, will be the unexpected candidate to become King.

Netizens react to Nostradamus' prediction about King Charles

Netizens now seem to believe that Prince Harry will become King in the event of King Charles abdicating the throne due to his cancer diagnosis. Their belief stemmed from Nostradamus' centuries-old prediction that has gone viral online.

British author Author Mario Reading reinterpreted the predictions (seemingly about King Charles) in his book The Nostradamus Prophecies, first published in 1999. He wrote in a passage in 1999:

"The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother's term of life. Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist.”

As Queen Elizabeth passed away in 2022, people believe it is irrefutable evidence that the prophecies holds merit. In his book, Author Mario Reading added due to the pressures of monarchy, King Charles would abdicate the throne in favor of his son and noted that a man who never expected to be king would succeed to the throne.

As Prince William is next in line and the obvious successor as the heir, netizens believe it is Harry, the unlikely candidate, who will take over the throne.

However, social media users opined the astrologers prophecies were coming true in wake of King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

As the discourse continued, several people poked fun at the prediction and quipped they might be next in line, considering they have also never expected to be a ruler.

More about Nostradamus' predictions

It is important to note Nostradamus did not name anyone in his originally published book of quatrains that was widely laced with apocalyptic predictions. The predictions circulating online are mere interpretations.

According to Penn Live, social media users believe the ancient seer portended a 7.6 earthquake off the coast of Japan earlier this year as the quatrains read:

“Red adversaries will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread.”

While the astrologer did not specify the country, netizens believe he was talking about Japan.

Penn Live reported the ancient astrologer also wrote, “The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen,” in one of his quatrains, most likely predicting an unprecedented apocalyptic event.