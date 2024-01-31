WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Full match card predictions 

WWE has officially kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 40. Following the conclusion of an epic Royal Rumble, the company's caravan now moves towards its next landmark, Elimination Chamber 2024.

The high-profile premium live event will emanate from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. While the Stamford-based promotion has yet to announce any bouts for the extravaganza, fans should expect that to change shortly. With Elimination Chamber being a stadium show, it could boast a stacked match card.

On that note, here are the predictions for the event's match card:

#5 The Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

As fans know, R-Truth has been trying to become a part of The Judgment Day since his return last year. The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Damian Priest and the rest of the stable launch an assault on the veteran.

This led to The Miz showing up to make the save. However, he succumbed to the numbers game as The Judgment Day laid waste to him.

Given how things unfolded, WWE could be planning a high-profile match pitting Truth & The Miz against Damian Priest & Finn Balor. The Judgment Day duo could put their gold on the line against the babyfaces at Elimination Chamber 2024.

#4 Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title

Nia Jax made a strong statement by targeting Rhea Ripley on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The 39-year-old star attacked the current Women's World Champion, laying the foundation for a potential title feud.

Given that, a match between the duo seems all but locked in for the upcoming premium live event in Australia. Rhea Ripley could put her championship on the line against Jax on her home turf at Elimination Chamber 2024.

#3 Logan Paul defends his gold against Bron Breakker at Elimination Chamber 2024

Logan Paul successfully defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024. Following his major win, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him.

One potential direction could see The Maverick being challenged by Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion had an impressive outing in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and is rumored to be drafted to SmackDown.

If so, Breakker could challenge Logan Paul for his title, leading to a massive match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

#2 Women's Elimination Chamber match

Bayley will likely challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 40 following her win last Saturday. Hence, a potential women's Elimination Chamber match could determine the number one contender for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

The encounter could feature some high-profile names such as Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and even Naomi or Jade Cargill. Given the rumors of Rhea Ripley facing Lynch in a dream match at WrestleMania 40 in April, expect The Man to beat the odds to emerge victorious.

#1 Men's Elimination Chamber match

Much like the women's contest, the men's Elimination Chamber match could crown the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title. Since Cody Rhodes will likely challenge Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, Rollins will need a credible challenger for his gold.

Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, Dominik Mysterio, and Andrade could be potential names who could feature in the high-stakes match.

While CM Punk was the hot favorite to win the Chamber match, his injury has changed things drastically. However, this could lead to Drew McIntyre emerging victorious from the Chamber match to headline WrestleMania.

