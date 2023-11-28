Did Taylor Swift turn down invitation to perform at King Charles III’s coronation? Claims explored 

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful pop stars in the world, with her ongoing Eras tour expected to cross $5 billion in gross revenue by its end. With such popularity comes invitations into some exclusive circles, such as the coronation for the new British Monarch, King Charles III.

According to a new book by British author and an expert on the royal family, Omid Scobie, Swift was extended an invitation to perform at the coronation of the new monarch, but she turned it down.

Scobie makes said claims in his new book on the Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, but doesn't provide any reasons as to why Taylor Swift, if she was indeed invited, declined the invitation.

More on Taylor Swift Coronation Concert claims

The Royal Coronation of Charles III took place May 6, 2023, eight months after the death of his mother, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the British Monarchy, the late Elizabeth II.

Taylor Swift was already full swing into her Eras Tour at the time of the coronation and performed at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on the same day as the coronation. This could have been the reason for her turning down the invitation to perform at the concert.

Furthermore, due to the modern tour announcements, whereby tour venues and dates are fixed months ahead of time, the scheduling conflict was the most likely reason for the declination of such an invitation.

Elton John was confirmed to have turned down the invitation to perform at the coronation due to the same reason. Other artists who turned down the invitation to perform at the concert include Harry Styles, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams.

The response to the refusals to perform at the coronation concert was the following general press statement by a spokesperson for the Crown:

"There is a team set up to get the talent signed up but they unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British also known across the globe. Its such a shame."

The concert refusal is reportedly part of a larger shift change in the outlook towards the monarchy in the wider world. A report published by The Guardian on April 28, 2023 shows more than 45% of the populace is in favour of the monarchy being abolished entirely.

The decline of popularity also reveals a generational gap, with younger generations placing less importance on it.

The survey was conducted by National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), whose director Guy Goodwin, summed up the atmosphere with the following statement:

"The challenge going forward will be for the monarchy to deliver its relevance and appeal to a younger generation to maintain this support."

Taylor Swift on the other hand, is often considered to be the quintessential Gen Z popstar, with a wide appeal, particularly among teenaged girls, as well as large sections of the male population.