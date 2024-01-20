What happened to King Charles? British Monarch seeks treatment for an enlarged prostate

The Buckingham Palace recently revealed that King Charles is to attend hospital for treatment of an enlarged prostate. The announcement comes after the Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales was also admitted to the hospital for a scheduled abdominal surgery.

The announcement by the Buckingham Palace read:

"In common with thousands of men each year, the King (King Charles ) has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

As per The Guardian, King Charles wanted to share the details of his diagnosis so that other men who may be experiencing similar symptoms can get checked with the public health service.

What is Benign Prostate Enlargement, the condition King Charles is facing?

As per the NHS website, Benign Prostate Enlargement is neither a serious threat, nor cancer. Although the cause of this condition is unknown, it is believed to happen due to hormonal changes as men get older.

Symptoms of the condition include difficulty in urinating, frequently needing to urinate and difficulty in fully emptying the bladder. Almost one in three men over the age of 50 experience symptoms of an enlarged prostate.

As men get older, the prostate gland may grow.

Doctors usually suggest treatments based on how severe the symptoms of patients are. Someone experiencing mild symptoms may not have to undergo treatment. Additionally, lifestyle changes such has drinking less alcohol, caffeine, and fizzy drinks, limiting the use of artificial sweeteners, and regular exercise can help manage the symptoms.

Medicines are used to reduce the size of the prostate and relax the bladder in patients experiencing moderate to severe symptoms.

Although the type of treatment King Charles will undergo is yet to be announced, surgery, lasers, and steam treatment are common ways of managing it.

On the same day as King Charles' enlarged prostate announcement, the Kensington Palace also published a statement announcing the news about Kate Middleton's surgery:

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The statement also said that the Princess appreciated the interest and concern such news would generate and hoped that the public would understand her desire to maintain normalcy for her children.

As per the statement, the Princess also wishes that her personal medical information remains private and to that end, the Palace will only provide updates as and when there is significant information to give.