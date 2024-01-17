What happened to Kate Middleton? Kensington Palace shares the news of Princess of Wales' health ahead of Easter

On January 17, Kensington Palace uploaded a post on Instagram to share an update about Kate Middleton's health. The post revealed that the Princess of Wales is currently recovering from a planned abdominal surgery. The 42-year-old royal is recovering at The London Clinic, and according to the statement, the procedure was successful.

However, Princess Kate Middleton is expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery. The palace stated that, based on current medical advice, Princess Kate is unlikely to resume her public duties until after Easter.

The royal family is keen on maintaining normalcy for her children and has expressed a desire for the princess' personal medical information to remain private. It was also mentioned in the post that Kensington Palace will provide updates on her progress only when there is significant new information to share.

The Post reported that Prince William is understood to be postponing his public duties to support his wife during her recovery and take care of their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The couple, who relocated to Windsor in 2022, is expected to continue the recovery process at their home.

Princess Kate Middleton was earlier diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum

This is not the first time Princess Kate Middleton has faced health challenges publicly. During her three pregnancies, she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition causing severe nausea and vomiting. Despite this, the princess spoke openly about the challenges of pregnancy.

The royal couple was last seen together publicly on Christmas Day, joining other members of the royal family for the annual walk to church. Princess Kate walked with Prince William and their three children.

Expand Tweet

Princess Kate Middleton, who celebrated her 42nd birthday earlier this month, received birthday messages from King Charles III and Queen Camilla on social media. The couple shared a photo from the coronation in May, where they received their new titles after Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September 2022.

While Prince William made his first official outing of the year last week, Princess Kate Middleton's health has taken precedence. The royal family has thanked the public for their support and well-wishes during this challenging time.

As the princess undergoes her recovery, the palace has assured that her medical condition is not cancer-related, and updates will be provided when deemed necessary. The family is expected to prioritize Princess Kate's health, and any adjustments to Prince William's schedule will be communicated in due course.