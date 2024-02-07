'William would rather shoot himself': Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry visiting King Charles and speculations over royal family reunion

British journalist Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry on social media as the Duke of Sussex flew to the UK to visit King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.

Harry arrived in London through an overnight flight from California on Tuesday to meet His Majesty at Buckingham Palace before the King and Queen left for Sandringham.

The reunion of the Prince and the King, which allegedly lasted for 45 minutes, led to speculations of a royal family union among netizens.

Max Foster, the royal correspondent at CNN, clarified the speculations by sharing on X (formerly Twitter) that there were “no plans for Prince William and Prince Harry to meet” during the Duke’s London visit.

Piers Morgan, 58, commented on Max Foster’s tweet, taking a jab at Prince Harry as the presenter wrote:

“William would rather shoot himself than see his traitor brother.”

Piers Morgan’s criticism evoked a mixed response from netizens

Piers Morgan (Image via Getty/Stephen Pond)

As the former Good Morning Britain presenter uploaded his reaction to Foster’s news about the Royal brothers having no plans to meet, his tweet received mixed responses from the netizens in the comments.

Some netizens called out Morgan’s tweet for being “harsh,” while others labelled it as a “bit extreme.” One of them even stated, “Sorry, but you are losing it, pal.”

Meanwhile, some of the netizens stood in support of Morgan’s tweet, sharing, “I support William in cutting all ties with Harry.”

Others pointed out how Prince William was already “busy looking after his wife, kids, foundation, and his own duties & that of his father's,” which is why it made sense if he wasn’t planning on meeting the Duke of Sussex.

Yet others wrote in favor of Prince Harry, stating how the Duke was here to visit his father alone, and not for any family reunion.

Some netizens also criticized Piers Morgan for lashing out at Prince Harry because the presenter was still bitter about Meghan Markle’s rejection.

As Harry arrived in the UK, he left behind the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and their children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – at their home in Montecito, California.

The Duke also spent Tuesday night at a London hotel rather than staying at one of the Royal residences, according to The Independent UK. After the Duke and Duchess vacated the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in 2023, they no longer possess a base in the UK and would require a formal invitation to stay at the “protected property” with the Royals.

King Charles captured with Queen Camilla for the first time after cancer diagnosis (Image via Getty/Carl Court)

After their brief meeting with Prince Harry, King Charles, and Queen Camilla were captured leaving Buckingham Palace. The two were reportedly flying to their home in Sandringham. This is the first time the Royal couple has been captured since the announcement of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.