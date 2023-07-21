Billionaire philanthropist LeBron James' foundation set to open up rent-free housing, a health center and a training center for families in his school

LeBron James' on-court accomplishments have secured him a spot on the Mt. Rushmore of basketball. However, it is James' off-court accomplishments that truly put him in a league of his own.

James consistently talks about his humble background dating back to his days in Akron, Ohio. While James had the opportunity to amass a lot of wealth through the game of basketball, a lot of people from Akron did not have this opportunity and still struggle today. As a billionaire philanthropist, LeBron James has always given back to his people and continues to uplift the lives of many.

The LeBron James Family Foundation officially opened the I Promise school back in 2018 and has ever since only improved on their commitment to educate kids and support their families. Here is a video showcasing LeBron James' philanthropy efforts:

I Promise School is a public elementary school for kids in Grades 1 through 8. The school provides free of cost education. Moreover, the school also provides free bus service, meals, uniforms, bikes, and helmets for the kids to ensure a safe learning space. The school has the capability to support 1,500 kids.

I Promise school does not just support kids though, but their parents as well. The school built a training center for job placement services for the parents along with other benefits such as affordable housing and a health center. Here is the detailed map:

I Promise Detailed Map

The foundation's goal is to uplift all aspects of the life of the students and their families. James understands that this cannot be done without access to proper healthcare, career opportunities and affordable housing. Without these basic requirements, it is hard for a person to feel secure and thus they will be a part of I Promise initiative. It is humbling to see James work on a goal that is so noble.

Lebron James' I Promise opens House 330

I Promise House 330

One of the notable recent accomplishments was to open House 330. It is a job training center for underrepresented workers.

This is extremely helpful for the families of the kids who attend the school. It gives them access to important resources to improve their financial health, which helps to move the community forward.

While a school for the kids is great, the House 330 plays an important role in the financial health of the family.

I Promise opens up an affordance housing complex

I Promise Housing Complex

Gloria James, LeBron James' mother voiced a need for the families to have a home. Here's what she said:

"Families voiced a need for a place they could call home."

Based on this, the foundation opened up I Promise Housing which provides affordable housing. I Promise affordable housing complex's monthly rent starts at roughly $700 and goes to about $1,100, for two, three and four-bedroom apartments. This housing complex is a 50-unit space that is reserved for the families of the children who study at the school.

I Promise Housing Complex

Janette Brown, the mother of the first kid to study at the I Promise school had this to say:

"They [LeBron James Family Foundation] won't let you lag in any area of your life; your confidence, your self-esteem, your appearance, your financial growth, your health."

Brown appreciates the all-around help that I Promise provides to truly uplift an underrepresented family. She was thankful that her son finally has a room of his own.

I Promise features a new HealthQuarters

I Promise HealthQuarters

I Promise also features a HealthQuarters which serves to improve the lives of the kids and their families in the most literal sense. It offers full medical, dental, optometry and mental health services and counseling. The facility also has room for outdoor and recreational amenities.

I Promise does not settle and it truly encompasses and takes care of all aspects of a family's well-being. It is awe-inspiring and satisfying to see the work of the foundation which has come to life over the years.

There is perhaps a need for more players around the NBA and across different sports to do the same for their respective communities. Hopefully, LeBron James can serve as an example to them for years to come and inspire them to give back.

