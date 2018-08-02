NBA Players & Peers React To Opening of LeBron James' "I Promise School"

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

At the beginning of this week, 4-time league MVP LeBron James opened his "I Promise School" to 240 at-risk third and fourth graders. The state-of-the-art public school, set to change the landscape of education in Akron, Ohio, is estimated to have students from Grade 1 to 8 by 2022.

The school is a joint project between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the 3-time NBA Champion's I Promise Network. The institute will feature a non-traditional school year with greater access for the students to the school, it's facilities and it's teachers during their downtime. From the images seen below, it's quite clear that few of the services provided are primarily to keep the kids out of danger - free bicycles with helmet and free transportation within 2 miles.

It's also important to note that the school is no private institution or a charter school, it is completely a part of Akron Public Schools - the 29th elementary school in the district.

Agreed, that many athletes have done their bit of giving back to their community but James is obviously at a higher standard. But credit to him because he has also given back at such a high standard and has now become an inspiration to literally everybody, even fellow athletes. In a speech prior to the school opening, he mentions that his move to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers never changes the fact Akron will always be home for him and his gesture to open the school is a huge testament to that.

This is something the King has himself labelled "one of his greatest achievements", so let's take a look at how multiple NBA players and personalities that are part of the NBA universe congratulated LeBron and showed appreciation for the superstar:

Lebron James has always been a role model on the court, but what he is doing off the court is unbelievable! We see you @KingJames and now it’s our turn to follow! pic.twitter.com/kPMPUNyyXc — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 1, 2018

.@kingjames CONGRATULATIONS my brother!!! You are a man of your word! Proud of you for chasing your dreams and in turn, giving the opportunity to hundreds of kids to realize theirs. ✊🏾#BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/WlhrUwyMli — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 30, 2018

This is using your platform! Mad props and much respect my friend @KingJames https://t.co/Em32rzqHBa — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 30, 2018

Congrats family @KingJames !! A role model on and off the court #MoreThanAnAthlete — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 30, 2018

LeBron did that!!!! Way to make a difference💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 30, 2018

Congrats to my bro @KingJames on doing thing athletes really have never done before! You inspire the whole world killa. Keep it going as I know you will. Generation after generation going to feel this one! #RealOne — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 30, 2018

@KingJames inspired me. I can’t build a school but I can give out backpacks and school supplies. If you’re in south bend come grab one on Thursday pic.twitter.com/IGTX8ippAJ — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) July 31, 2018

Man much Respect to Lebron, changing lives!! Be a Blessing To Others. pic.twitter.com/7ApQK5zpLK — Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) July 31, 2018