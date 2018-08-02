Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA Players & Peers React To Opening of LeBron James' "I Promise School"

Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
News
53   //    02 Aug 2018, 20:55 IST

Enter caption
I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

At the beginning of this week, 4-time league MVP LeBron James opened his "I Promise School" to 240 at-risk third and fourth graders. The state-of-the-art public school, set to change the landscape of education in Akron, Ohio, is estimated to have students from Grade 1 to 8 by 2022.

The school is a joint project between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the 3-time NBA Champion's I Promise Network. The institute will feature a non-traditional school year with greater access for the students to the school, it's facilities and it's teachers during their downtime. From the images seen below, it's quite clear that few of the services provided are primarily to keep the kids out of danger - free bicycles with helmet and free transportation within 2 miles.

It's also important to note that the school is no private institution or a charter school, it is completely a part of Akron Public Schools - the 29th elementary school in the district.

Agreed, that many athletes have done their bit of giving back to their community but James is obviously at a higher standard. But credit to him because he has also given back at such a high standard and has now become an inspiration to literally everybody, even fellow athletes. In a speech prior to the school opening, he mentions that his move to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers never changes the fact Akron will always be home for him and his gesture to open the school is a huge testament to that.

This is something the King has himself labelled "one of his greatest achievements", so let's take a look at how multiple NBA players and personalities that are part of the NBA universe congratulated LeBron and showed appreciation for the superstar:


Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
