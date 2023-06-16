"LeAffordableHousing"- NBA fans applaud LeBron James whose program built 50 apartments for underprivileged families

LeBron James continues to give back to his community through the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF). Via his I PROMISE Program, he has created a housing project for 50 families in Akron, Ohio at an affordable price.

News 5 Cleveland reported that the units in the building will have two, three and four-bedroom apartments. The housing development also features fiber optic Wi-Fi and fitness rooms.

Basketball fans who continuously keep track of updates concerning the four-time NBA MVP quickly reacted:

The housing units are another significant project by the LJFF. They have already provided programs, support and mentors for over 1,400 students living in James’ hometown. The I PROMISE SCHOOL has helped cater to the educational needs of underprivileged kids.

LeBron James often refers to himself as “Just a kid from Akron.” That kid, who later became a billionaire, is not turning his back on the community he knew so well. The children will get all the help they need for school and beyond.

Willie McGee the foundation’s “We Are Family Coach” had this to say about the goal of the housing project via News 5 Cleveland:

“We understand; we want to put our arms around the community and help however we can, trying to fill in the gaps and be the glue that binds things together.

“They have somewhere where you can call home that’s safe, that you can get a good hot meal and have a good rest at the end of the night—it’s really what they try to provide here, and I think they hit the mark.”

The LJFF is stepping up a notch by helping entire families find affordable homes with modern amenities. James believes that a strong community is a big step in directly helping the community take care of the children. The housing units are but a start as the foundation looks to give back even more to Akron, Ohio.

Here’s the full news report

LeBron James could be playing with a new starting point guard next season

Consistent production from the point guard slot would have helped LeBron James carry the LA Lakers against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. They might have avoided a sweep even if they were to fall to the eventual champs.

LA’s starting playmaker D’Angelo Russell had a terrible conference final. He only averaged only 6.3 points on 32.3% shooting, including a horrific 13.3% from deep. Russell’s defense was repeatedly punished by the bigger and more athletic Nuggets.

Russell is an unrestricted free agent and could sign with any team in the offseason. The Lakers may execute a sign-and-trade option to help them recoup something.

LA could bring in Kyrie Irving, another unrestricted free agent, but he will have to likely agree to a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks. “Uncle Drew” will most probably sign a big-money contract, which the Lakers can’t afford. They are still planning to sign Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to long-term and improved contracts.

If Irving is willing to take a huge pay cut, then he could reunite with LeBron James without the hassle of a sign-and-trade option.

There are also reports of Chris Paul potentially wanting to join the Lakers. LA may not want to go that route considering the injury history of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If all three can’t play more than 55 games, the Lakers are potentially looking at another disappointing finish to their season.

