Prince Harry was "cheerful" on flight back from UK after meeting King Charles, following monarch's cancer diagnosis: Report

Prince Harry was reportedly "cheerful" on his flight back to Los Angeles after meeting King Charles at Clarence House on February 6, following the latter's cancer diagnosis. According to the Mirror, the Duke of Sussex made the 10-hour trip from LA to London and stayed overnight in a hotel before being spotted at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, barely 26 hours after his initial arrival.

It was reported that the King personally made calls to his sons and siblings to deliver the news regarding his cancer diagnosis before it went public. On February 5, Buckingham Palace released a statement that the King was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" days after he underwent a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.

Prince Harry has been residing in Montecito, LA, with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, since they estranged themselves from the royal family in January 2020.

Prince Harry was in good spirits on his way back home after meeting his father

According to People Magazine, sources said Prince Harry was "cheerful and all smiles" during his flight back to the US. The source also reported that the Prince engaged in lively conversation with the flight staff and other passengers before landing at LAX.

Prince Harry and his entourage arrived at Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon for an audience with the King. After a brief meeting that lasted around 30 minutes, the Prince departed for a hotel near Buckingham Palace, where he spent the night.

After meeting his son, King Charles reportedly departed for Sandringham, where he currently resides, for his treatment. This marked the initial reunion between the father and son since the King's coronation in May 2023.

A source close to the royal household exclusively told People Magazine that the meeting was good, saying:

“Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly did not meet during the former's brief visit to the UK. The relationship between the two brothers has been strained since Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, was released in January 2023.

As reported by the Mirror, there is speculation that Prince Harry is open to "working things out" with his father and the rest of the family after realizing that there is "no Plan B" when it comes to his future.

What have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex been up to?

From presenting awards to engaging in philanthropic work, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a busy week. According to People Magazine, Meghan Markle spent the past weekend visiting the Southern California Welcome Project for “an evening of cooking and storytelling” as an initiative of the Sussexes' charitable Archewell Foundation.

Meanwhile, following his trip to the UK, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors on February 8, where he presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

On Monday, the royal couple launched their revamped website, Sussex.com, which was previously named Archewell.com. The new website garnered a lot of attention, both positive and negative, from social media.

According to Harper's Bazaar, their busy week appears to be ongoing as the couple is scheduled to travel to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go Countdown, scheduled from February 14 to February 16.

