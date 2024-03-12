'William did not hesitate to throw his wife under the Bus!': Prince of Wales slammed for letting Kate Middleton take the blame for photoshop scandal

Prince William has found himself embroiled in controversy following allegations on social media that he let his wife, Kate Middleton, bear the brunt of a recent Photoshop scandal.

The scandal erupted on Mother's Day, March 10, 2024, when Kensington Palace posted a manipulated photo of the Princess of Wales with her children on social media. CNN reported that potential manipulation was evident, particularly in Princess Charlotte's sleeve cuff and the unaligned zipper of Kate's jacket.

However, on March 11, 2024, Catherine issued an apology to X for the confusion and said that she "occasionally experimented with editing." This statement sparked outrage among the netizens, suggesting that Prince William made his wife take all the blame. One X user, reacting to the statement, tweeted:

"William did not hesitate to throw his wife under the Bus!"

The Prince of Wales has not addressed the scandal controversy and has not yet responded to the ongoing allegations by netizens on X.

Netizens slam Prince William's as his silence speaks volumes: Kate Middleton left to face scandal alone

The Prince of Wales, William, is under intense scrutiny and facing public backlash on X, following the recent revelation by Kate on the Mother's Day photo scandal, which was posted on Sunday, March 10, 2024, by Kensington Palace.

Netizens suggested on X that rather than stepping forward to defend his wife and face the scandal head-on, the Prince of Wales remained silent, effectively leaving Kate Middleton to fend for herself in the face of mounting criticism. The netizens tweeted,

The Prince of Wales was spotted leaving London on Monday, March 11, 2024, to attend the Earthshot Prize Launchpad, as per the People News. However, William has not yet addressed the Mother's Day photo scandal, whereas Kate Middleton issued an apology on March 11, 2024.

Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo: The stirring controversy

The controversy started when Kensington Palace posted a photo on Mother's Day, Sunday, March 10, 2024, featuring Kate Middleton and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

As per CNN, both netizens and media noticed potential manipulation in the photo, especially on Princess Charlotte's sleeve cuff and Kate's unaligned jacket zip, leading to alleged controversy.

On March 11, 2024, addressing the ongoing controversy, Kate Middleton took to X and tweeted, acknowledging that she sometimes experiments with editing. She also apologized for the confusion that sparked controversy online. In a tweet, she said:

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Also, Prince William and Queen Camilla attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 11, 2024.