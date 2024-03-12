Kate Middleton “very sad” over photo editing scandal, wanted to 'own up' to her blunder: Reports

Recent reports have surfaced, highlighting the profound disappointment Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, felt regarding a photo editing scandal. According to sources close to the Princess, she is said to be "very sad" over the incident and was eager to take responsibility for the error, as per The Sun.

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, Kensington Palace shared a picture on social media of Kate Middleton with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The picture was rumored to be photoshopped, as per the publication.

Kate Middleton came forward amid the rising allegations and controversy on X. She apologized publicly, saying, "My apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," referring to the editing done by herself.

Amid scandal, Kate Middleton seeks accountability for photo editing misstep

On Mother's Day, March 10, 2024, Kensington Palace, released a photo of Kate in the middle, surrounded by all three children. However, as seen in the publication, the photo was triggered online, with many suggesting it was allegedly photoshopped.

Many netizens quickly noticed Kate Middleton's blurry hand, her jacket's zip not aligning, her airbrushed hair, and more. Per the reports, Kate was "very sad" and wanted to "own up" to her blunder of photo editing; therefore, taking accountability, the Princess of Wales stated on X, mentioning that she sometimes experiments with editing skills and apologized for the confusion. She said,

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C"

According to reports, Kate Middleton intended to release an informal photo of herself with children on Mother's Day. However, as seen in The Sun, the photo was altered three times before being released—once on Friday and twice on Saturday.

Therefore, as BBC reports, the four international photo agencies, including AP, Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP, have removed the picture database concerning fabricated content. As per the publication, a spokesperson from the AP news agency added a statement,

"We became aware of concerns about the image, and we carried a report about it last night and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service."

Kate was last seen at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023, before surgery (Image via Getty)

The photo posted online was Kate's most recent public interaction after her planned abdominal surgery, which she underwent on January 16, 2024, and spent two weeks in a London clinic, as reported.

However, the netizens were reacting to the photo editing scandal, as they believed the photo intended to honor Mother's Day was allegedly altered without the Princess of Wales's consent, which was later cleared by Kate's tweet on X.

The Royal author, Ingrid Seward, expressed his sadness for the controversy amid her recovery, as seen in The Sun. He said,

"It is ridiculous and deeply unfair when she is trying to recover from major surgery. She has been posing for pictures all her royal life, so just give her a break."

According to reports, Kensington Palace has refused to release the original photo. According to The Sun, Kate Middleton has left for Windsor Castle along with Prince William.