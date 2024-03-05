What will Kate Middleton's first royal duty be since abdominal surgery? Details explored

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is set to resume her royal duties following her recent abdominal surgery, as stated by the Ministry of Defence. On January 16, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery.

However, after undergoing the surgical procedure, the Duchess has been reportedly on a brief hiatus from all Royal official engagements, focusing on her recovery and well-being.

As per The Mirror, Catherine will resume her Royal duties and attend the Trooping the Colour dress rehearsal ceremony on June 8, 2024, as the Ministry of Defence said. However, the main event is scheduled for June 15, 2024. Trooping the Colour is a formal State Ceremonial Parade in the presence of the King.

According to The Mirror, Kate Middleton spent two weeks in The London Clinic in Marylebone for post-surgery recovery and was discharged on January 29, 2024.

Kate Middleton's post-surgery Royal duties unveiled

The Duchess is expected to resume Royal responsibilities this year (Image via Getty)

Today, on March 5, 2024, the Ministry of Defence posted on the official website about the engagement lists for this year. As reported by The Mirror, it lists Kate's engagement for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 8, 2024, and the Duchess reviewed it.

The official site stated that over 1,400 soldiers and 400 musicians will be marching in the ceremony, the second of two formal Reviews happening on Horse Guards, and they will march in front of the King and the Princess of Wales. As per the same source, the official site stated:

"Trooping the Colour, reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, is identical to Trooping the Colour, reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present."

It continued:

"Taking part will be over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews."

Furthermore, Kate Middleton's reported duties will be reviewing soldiers on the parade, and as Colonel of the Irish Guards, she will inspect the whole event, as the site stated:

"Trooping the Colour, reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall. The soldiers will be inspected by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Colonel Irish Guards."

As per the publication, the Palace and the Princes of Wales have yet to confirm her resuming the official engagements.

The British Royal Family attend the 'Together at Christmas' carol service (Image via Getty)

Kate Middleton, who has long been known for fulfilling royal duties, was off from all responsibilities after her abdominal surgery. As she prepares to step back into duties, what is known about her health is that her surgery was "non-cancerous," according to Kensington Palace, as reported by The Mirror.

However, last week, the palace stated that she was "continuing to recover well." This was after Prince William was pulled out of a Windsor Castle memorial service to honor King Constantine of Greece for "personal reasons," as per the same source.