“What if she's recovering from a BBL": Bizarre Where is Kate Middleton conspiracy theories erupt online amid prolonged absence

Wild conspiracy theories about where Kate Middleton is have exploded online amid her prolonged absence from public life after undergoing a procedure. In late January, representatives for the royals announced Princess Kate was released from a two-week hospital stay following abdominal surgery and had "returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery."

At the time, the Palace, who did not elaborate on the reason for the surgery due to the Princess’ wish that the medical information remain private, said it was unlikely she would return to her public duties until Easter, which is at the end of March.

However, her absence, compounded with the mystery shrouding her surgery, has triggered a volley of bizarre conspiracy theories online pertaining to her whereabouts. This was triggered after Prince William canceled his appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece, citing a "personal matter," E Online reported.

Internet is rife with speculation about Kate Middleton's medical procedure amid her prolonged absence

Internet is rife with speculation about Kate Middleton's medical procedure amid her prolonged absence

Princess Kate Middleton’s prolonged absence from the public domain has generated interest and speculation about the medical problem that led her to undergo an ‘abdominal surgery’ last month.

The ambiguous statement provided by the Palace merely mentioning the surgery but leaving out the reason has triggered conspiracy theories online. The most popular theory floating around the Twitterverse was the princess was recovering from a Brazilian Butt lift.

As the online chatter from netizens intensified, Kensington Palace issued a statement confirming that Princess Kate is continuing to recover well from abdominal surgery. NBC News reported:

"The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."

It is important to note, Kate Middleton chose to maintain "normality" to protect her three children. In January, the palace, while announcing the princess would undergo abdominal surgery, added:

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Despite the announcement, British tabloids and royal experts continued to dig deeper into her medical information and churned out unsubstantiated theories that only exacerbated the speculation about her absence.

Several sources also claimed that Kate Middleton had undergone a hysterectomy and was subsequently put under an induced coma due to complications arising from the procedure.

Shortly after, the Palce shot down the claim, stating it was fundamentally incorrect.