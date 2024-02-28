Princess Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had a scheduled abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024, at the London Clinic. Following her discharge on January 29, she returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Castle along with her spouse, Prince William, and their three children. For the unversed, they relocated to Adelaide Cottage in 2022 so their children could attend local school.

Following confirmation that the operation was not cancerous, the Duchess underwent a recovery process at the London Clinic for around thirteen days before going home to recuperate with her loved ones.

Kate Middleton, as per Kensington Palace, will be temporarily stepping back from her public duties until after Easter. This decision is based on medical advice. Prince William has also made adjustments to his schedule to provide support and fulfill some of his public commitments.

Kate Middleton's journey to royalty after her love story with Prince William

Kate Middleton's journey to royalty started when she met Prince William at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where they were students at the time. Along the way, their relationship evolved, experienced ups and downs including a brief breakup in 2007, but managed to eventually put their differences aside, as per BBC.

Finally, Prince William proposed to Kate in October 2010 during a romantic trip to Kenya, which is where they confirmed the news to the public, as reported by Harper's Bazaar. The couple attended a grand wedding at Westminster Abbey held on April 29, 2011, after which they were titled Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They welcomed three children namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in 2013, 2015, and 2018 respectively. Initially, Kate was criticized and didn’t have wide support. According to media outlet Good Housekeeping, her fashion choices and habits received negative feedback, with some even saying that she was not fit to be part of the royal family. Nevertheless, over time, she gained the support of the public and their respect.

What were Kate Middletons's health issues that led her to being hospitalized and having surgery?

According to CBS News, during Kate Middleton’s pregnancies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, she was admitted to the hospital for hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a severe form of morning sickness. In January 2024, she went through a scheduled non-cancerous abdominal surgery performed at The London Clinic.

As reported by People, Kate Middleton’s husband was with her when she got her surgery done. Moreover, Prince William went to spend some time with his wife at Adelaide Cottage while she was recovering. In January 2024, King Charles also paid a visit to Kate Middleton in the hospital.

What is the latest update on Kate Middleton's recovery?

The Princess of Wales is currently recuperating at home following the successful abdominal surgery she underwent previously this year. On the 29th of January, she was discharged from the hospital and is said to be in good shape to continue with her recovery, as stated in Harper's Bazaar.

The royal family is thankful to the staff members who have given a helping hand as well as to the well-wishers from all over the globe. The Duchess is now looking toward the end of her recovery period which will be at the same time focused on having a normal routine for her kids.

According to an interview done by the Irish Times with Dr. Muiris Houston, Kate may have intentionally chosen to prolong her stay in the hospital to adapt herself. Prince William has been very supportive of his wife and is now having to make adjustments to his public duties to stay at home with the children and help Kate.

As she recovers, her official biography on the Royal Family website has been updated, showcasing her philanthropic endeavors and advocacy efforts. With her dedication to her family and charitable causes, fans look forward to her return to public life.

The palace will make official statements regarding major updates in the future.