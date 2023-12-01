The Princess of Wales has been trending right now since she arrived for the Royal Variety Performance in a blue-colored gown, which was designed by Safiyaa. The outfit has grabbed the attention of the public, and Safiyaa is one of the favorite brands of Meghan Markle, who was seen in a red cape dress in 2020, which was also designed by the brand.

People magazine states that the Princess of Wales completed her looks with a necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets, and teal heels alongside a clutch bag. She was accompanied by Prince William to the Royal Albert Hall and she designed her hair in a different style which featured a bouncy blowout.

The pictures of the Princess of Wales' outfit went viral on social media, and netizens gave a positive response to the same, showing their support for the royal family member. One of the responses stated:

Princess of Wales arrived with Prince William for the Royal Variety Performance

The Princess of Wales is being praised on social media for her blue gown for the Royal Variety Performance on the evening of November 30, 2023. Prince William was also spotted alongside Kate, and this marked the duo's first appearance at the variety show since they became Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to GB News, the blue outfit was designed by Safiyaa and was seemingly the Talina Poseidon Long Dress, priced at £1,545. The costume is described as having a "boat neck and split sleeve."

Princess of Wales reportedly bought the outfit in 2015, and the item description also states that it has a "silk cotton lining, a small inside pocket, and a mirror" on the inside.

As per Harper's Bazaar, Kate and William were also accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden. People magazine stated that the royal couple was surrounded by reporters who questioned them about the recent controversy related to Omid Scobie's book Endgame, but they did not respond to the same.

William was spotted in a black suit that included a blazer with a white pocket square on top of a white dress shirt, a black bow tie, black trousers, and black shoes. On one occasion, Prince William was seen extending his hand to the Princess of Wales as she walked the red carpet of the Royal Albert Hall.

The Royal Variety Performance is attended by one royal family member every year. The event has been organized since 2012 at the Royal Albert Hall to support the entertainment industry and the Royal Variety Charity. The event witnessed the performances of some popular faces like Melanie C and Toma Allen, as per Hola Magazine.

Omid Scobie describes the book controversy as a publicity stunt

Omid Scobie has been involved in some controversy after the Dutch version of his new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival reportedly mentioned the name of a "royal racist."

It was linked to an interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where Meghan claimed that a royal family member allegedly questioned the skin color of their unborn child.

The Dutch version allegedly had a separate paragraph where the names of two alleged racists from the royal family were mentioned.

In a rеcеnt intеrviеw with Nеwsnight on BBC Two, Scobiе said that an invеstigation was launched to find how thе namеs wеrе addеd to thе Dutch vеrsion. Hе dеscribеd thе incidеnt as a publicity stunt and addеd:

"All of this is frustrating bеcausе it fееds into somеthing that couldn't bе furthеr from thе truth. And also, quitе frankly, I'vе always fеlt thе namеs wеrеn't nееdеd to havе this discussion."

The Dutch version was immediately removed from the bookstores in the Netherlands after being ordered by the US.