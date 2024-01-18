From extreme morning sickness to head scar: Kate Middleton's health history explored

News broke that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will be hospitalized for 10 to 14 days at the London Clinic following her abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024. On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the future Queen will be taking some time off to recuperate after her "planned abdominal surgery" and will resume her royal duties post-Easter.

The statement also said that Kate Middleton wished her recovery to be private, saying:

"She [Kate] hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

Following her release from the hospital, Kate Middleton will relocate to her house in Windsor for her recovery. According to People magazine, Prince William is expected to suspend his royal duties to tend to his wife and care for their three children, Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, aged 8, and Prince Louis, aged 5.

Kate Middleton's medical history explored following her abdominal surgery

At 42 years old, Kate Middleton is a proud mother of three kids. She experienced severe morning sickness during each of her three pregnancies. In 2012, while expecting her first child, the Princess spent three days in the hospital due to terrible morning sickness, as reported by The Daily Mail.

She was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2014 and Prince Louis in 2018. HG is a condition that causes severe nausea, vomiting, and dehydration during pregnancy, resulting in the deprivation of vital nutrients for both mother and baby.

According to BBC, she said that she was not the "happiest of pregnant people." Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast, in 2020, Middleton said that she used meditation and hypnobirthing to cope with her morning sickness.

“It was through hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it."

Kate Middleton also has a three-inch scar on her left temple, which was first spotted at the Princess' first solo royal engagement at Clarence House in 2011. An official statement explained that the scar was "related to a childhood operation" but further explanation was not provided.

In January 2024, she underwent abdominal surgery. A royal insider source revealed that the surgery was not related to cancer.

The simultaneous health scares of King Charles and Kate Middleton "leaves the nation reeling"

Writing to The Daily Mail, columnist Richard Kay said that the "double blow" of King Charles and Kate Middleton's medical treatments "leaves the nation reeling."

"Never before has there been a double dose of royal medical bulletins to remind us about the frailty of the human condition," Kay wrote.

Just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace broke the news about Middleton's surgery, Buckingham Palace released a statement that King Charles was due for a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation,” the statement read.

King Charles, aged 72, is set to have his procedure next week at an undisclosed hospital.