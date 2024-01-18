What is benign prostate enlargement? Symptoms explored as King Charles scheduled to be hospitalized for treatment

King Charles III is set to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, as announced by Buckingham Palace. The palace has indicated that the 75-year-old monarch's public appearances will be temporarily deferred for a brief period of recovery, as reported by the BBC.

This revelation follows the recent announcement that the Princess of Wales is currently in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery.

King Charles's spokesperson told The Guardian:

“In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.” His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Benign Prostate Enlargement (BPE), also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is the medical terminology used to characterize an enlarged prostate. This condition can impact the urinary habits of individuals.

Common in men aged over 50, BPE is not cancerous, and it typically does not pose a significant threat to one's health. It is important to note that having an enlarged prostate does not increase the risk of prostate cancer.

Britain's King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at a hospital next week, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. As reported by the Times of India, in a statement released on Wednesday, January 17, the Palace, affirmed that the King is seeking treatment for this benign condition.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate, is a health concern that tends to increase with age. The prostate, a small gland contributing to semen production, is situated just below the bladder and often enlarges as one age.

The enlargement of the prostate can lead to bothersome symptoms, including obstructed urine flow from the bladder. Additionally, it has the potential to cause issues with the bladder, urinary tract, or kidneys.

The cause of prostate enlargement is currently unknown, although it is believed to be associated with hormonal changes that occur as a man ages. The balance of hormones in the body undergoes shifts with aging, potentially leading to the growth of the prostate gland.

As reported by The Guardian, doctors attending to similar patients to King Charles with an enlarged prostate typically base treatment decisions on the severity of symptoms. In cases of mild symptoms, treatment may not be necessary, and lifestyle adjustments such as reducing alcohol, caffeine, and fizzy drink consumption, limiting artificial sweeteners, and engaging in regular exercise may be advised.

If King Charles is seen to be experiencing moderate to severe symptoms, according to the Guardian, medications aimed at reducing prostate size and relaxing the bladder may be recommended.

While benign prostatic enlargement (BPE) is generally not a serious health threat, it can lead to issues such as difficulty urinating or incomplete bladder emptying. Complications including urinary tract infections, acute or chronic urine retention, or both, may occur in certain cases.

Hospital operations may be advised in cases where symptoms are mild to severe and continue, as in the case of King Charles. For such circumstances, a range of procedures are available, including as surgery, laser treatments, and steam ablation therapies.

Buckingham Palace typically refrains from offering detailed commentary on health conditions and only releases limited information when providing public updates. As of the current writing, King Charles has been hospitalized, and further details on his health are pending.

King Charles Hospitalized Amidst Princess of Wales's Abdominal Surgery

The announcement about King Charles's health coincided with the news of his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, successfully undergoing planned abdominal surgery and requiring a hospital stay of 10 to 14 days. Therefore, all public events have been postponed until Easter.

According to Hindustan Times, Kensington Palace said:

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Buckingham Palace made the king's health condition public due to his scheduled series of meetings and events at Dumfries House in Scotland, a property he saved for the nation. These events, planned through January 19 and 20, were postponed based on medical advice. Given the presence of foreign dignitaries and members of the cabinet expected to travel for these occasions, Buckingham Palace deemed it necessary to inform the public about the situation.