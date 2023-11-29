"Prince William is going to hit the roof": Catherine named as one of two Royal Racists in Endgame by Omid Scobie sparks wild reactions online 

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was identified as one of two alleged Royal Racists named in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, which UK critics have deemed a one-sided portrayal of the royal family.

The latest tome about the Royals, titled The Endgame, penned by Journalist Omid Scobie often accused as a staunch supporter of Harry and Meghan by UK media, dropped on November 28, 2023, across the world.

While the English version of the book failed to pack the punch of Spare, Prince Harry’s memoir, the Dutch translation managed to have an explosive impact after the book appeared to have named the two Royal racists accused of making racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's then-unborn son Archie.

The English version only mentioned that two senior royal members made remarks about then-pregnant Meghan Markel’s son’s skin color but they were not named due to libel issues. However, an early copy of the book provided to Dutch journalists reportedly mentioned their identities. Upon discovery, in a tweet, the journalists redacted the names and pointed out the apparent blunder.

Shortly after, Xander, the publisher of the Dutch version of Endgame, said that sales of the book were “temporarily” on hold over an “error”.

“[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale,” their statement read. “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

However, a passage seemingly identifying the two alleged "Royal racists" as King Charles and Princess Catherine made its way online, prompting a social media user to respond:

"Prince William is going to hit the roof"

It should be noted that while social media users have described the individuals as "Royal Racists," Prince Harry and Meghan have never accused the individuals of racism but attributed their comments to an "unconscious bias."

The Dutch Translation of Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, has stirred up controversy after it revealed the identities of the two “Royal Racists" accused of allegedly commenting on Meghan Markle's then-unborn son Archie.

The identities of the royals were the subject of wild speculation after in a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan Markle alleged that there were “concerns and conversations” about how dark their son’s skin might be when she was pregnant.

However, Markle refused to name the individuals at the time. In the newly released Royal tome, author Scobie, citing unmanned sources alleged Meghan and King Charles III exchanged letters after the explosive Oprah interview. Scobie then went on to allege that in those letters, the identities of the two senior Royal members were revealed.

While the author skipped mentioning the names in the English version of the book, the Dutch Translation of the book stated in those private letters an identity was revealed and confirmed before mentioning the names.

A translated section of the Dutch version circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Dutch royal correspondent Rick Evers identified the two people named in the book as King Charles III and Princess of Wales Catherine also known as Kate.

The English version of the book also stated that Catherine allegedly spent more time talking about Meghan following her royal departure than talking to her while she was an active member of the family.

In response, social media users criticized the book that, according to the Guardian, an unnamed royal source deemed “depressingly poisonous”. Social media users seemingly agreed with the assessment.

Omid Scobie denies naming the alleged “royal racists” in Dutch Version of Endgame

Meanwhile, the author Omid Scobie denied naming the royals, saying that it was a “translation error” which led to the names being featured in the particular passage of the book provided to Dutch Journalists. In the Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, Scobie also appeared to cast aspersions at the Dutch Journalists, implying they may be responsible for the alleged blunder.

“The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control. I wrote and edited the English version,” he added. “There’s never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

However, netizens appeared dubious by the explanation, as many wondered how two names of the alleged Royal Racists could appear in print as translation errors.

Meanwhile, the book among other claims also described William as “hot-headed” and a “company man," and Catherine as an “inscrutable queen in training – an institutional dream come true.” The Royals have not responded to the controversial claims in the book.