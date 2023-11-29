Who is the racist royal named in ‘Endgame’? Translated Dutch version of bombshell book by Omid Scobie goes viral, leaves fans flabbergasted

King Charles III of the United Kingdom was allegedly named as the racist royal in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s latest book Endgame, which was released globally on Tuesday, November 28, in many languages, as per several social media reports.

As soon as the piece of information became viral, netizens were left flabbergasted, with many wondering who the other racist royal was, as there were rumors that Omid Scobie mentioned two “racist royals” in his book. Speculations arose that it may be Queen Camilla, Prince William, or Princess Catherine.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the author cleared the air during his recent appearance on the Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, saying,

“The book is in several languages, and unfortunately, I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.”

He also added that he wrote and edited the book's English version, which did not have the name of any racist royalty. Per his knowledge, none of the translations should have any names either.

Expand Tweet

Exploring the recent racist royal drama in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame

In 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, during which the Duchess of Sussex alleged that when she was pregnant for the first time, there were “concerns and conversations” about the potential complexion of their son Prince Archie and how dark he might be.

This topic was discussed in the original English version of Omid Scobie’s new release, Endgame. However, the book did not name the individuals who made the alleged racist comments due to specific libel laws. Instead, it claimed two people were among the racist royals.

Expand Tweet

Now, following the publication of the Dutch version, one of the racist royals was reportedly named King Charles III, while the other one remains unnamed. But this has stirred a debate online, with many wondering who the other person is, with many taking the names of Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Here are some of the comments underneath @MeghansDevotee’s tweet on the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Omid Scobie denied naming any racist royals in his latest book and even claimed that the Dutch translation made an “error.” According to the Independent, he further hinted that Dutch journalists may have been involved in the alleged mistake.

The Daily Mail, on the other hand, reported that the identity of the alleged racist royal was first revealed to Dutch book reviewers ahead of the printing for public sale, with the copy reading as follows,

“But in those private letters, an identity was revealed and confirmed: Charles. The king…”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the sale of the Dutch version of Endgame has been paused for the time being by the Dutch publishers of the book, Xander. A spokesperson even confirmed to the press that the sale was on hold per a “last-minute request” from the USA, which allegedly occurred due to a translation error “currently being rectified.”

According to the Independent, Endgame claims that King Charles and Meghan Markle discussed the accusations via private letters in the wake of the Oprah interview, and the monarch suggested that she should discuss the issue with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well. The book further alleges neither of them reached out to Meghan or Harry about the same.

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that previously, Meghan and Harry confirmed to reporters that the racist royals were neither Queen Elizabeth II nor the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in the aftermath of the Oprah interview.

Prince Harry even denied making racism allegations earlier this year while promoting his memoir Spare. He cleared the air, saying all he and his wife were concerned with was the “unconscious bias” within the British royal family.