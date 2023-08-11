Watch: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton tries her luck at the the Wimbledon reaction station in 2021

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was frequently present in the stands at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Besides attending matches from the stands, the Princess also starred in a short promo for the Grasscourt Major.

Born in Berkshire in 1982, Middleton is a member of the British Royal Family and is married to William, the Prince of Wales. In 2022, she became the Princess of Wales soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth and the subsequent coronation of William as the Prince of Wales.

In a viral video on social media, Princess Kate was trying her luck at the reaction station in the Museum. The iconic museum showcases many things, ranging from a bench used by Roger Federer to Arthur Ashe's diary. The museum also has a reaction station where visitors can play a fun game and test their reaction time.

In the video that dates back to 2021, Princess Kate was enjoying herself at the station.

"Princess Catherine playing in the new reaction station at Wimbledon museum, 2021," the caption of a tweet posted by @cambridgepower read.

Princess Kate Middleton was a regular at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships was the prestigious tournament's 136th edition. Ahead of the event, Kate Middleton and tennis icon Roger Federer visited the All England Club and starred in a small promo that also celebrated the ball kids' hard work.

The video, released by the tournament on its official YouTube channel, showed some of the behind-the-scenes details of how the ball kids are trained for the prestigious tournament. Middleton and Federer, all dressed in white attire, also played a bit of tennis.

The Princess later heaped praise on the ball kids and how hard they work.

"Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional ball boys and ball girls. The amount of work it takes, it is incredible to see it behind the scenes," she said.

The Princess was also present when Federer, an eight-time winner at the grasscourt Major, was honored at the Centre Court. He was welcomed amid huge cheers and applause and sat right next to Middleton at the Royal Box.

The Princess of Wales also presented the winner's trophy to both the men's and women's singles winners. This year, she presented the winner's trophies to Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Novak Djokovic in the men's final, and Marketa Vondrousova, who bested Ons Jabeur in the women's final.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins