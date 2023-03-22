"ENDGAME" - Fans believe Roman Reigns will face long-time major rival at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns has dominated the past two years in WWE but lately, The Bloodline has begun to show cracks and The Tribal Chief cannot unite them to their former glory. Fans believe one of the biggest showdowns of the year will happen at SummerSlam 2023 when Jey Uso will go up against his family.

Earlier this year, Jey Uso was heartbroken after Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns, and the Head of the Table with the rest of the stable brutally attacked Zayn. Upon the events of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Jey could not trust the Tribal Chief and showed signs of not wanting to be in The Bloodline.

Lately, fans feel that the true demise of The Bloodline will be by Jey Uso, who will once again go up against The Tribal Chief in honor of protecting his brother, Jimmy Uso. Fans have various ideal scenarios mapped out, but all roads will lead to a match likely at SummerSlam 2023.

Check out some of the reactions:

Cait Sith @AllHailDaPrince @reigns_era In my mind I fantasy booked that Roman went crazy after losing his title blaming everyone but himself and somehow jimmy gets most of shit which leads to jey betraying Roman by saving his brother. @reigns_era In my mind I fantasy booked that Roman went crazy after losing his title blaming everyone but himself and somehow jimmy gets most of shit which leads to jey betraying Roman by saving his brother.

N Dog @Natedoggg148 @reigns_era Idk why but i have a feeling jey is going to betrayed his brother at wrestlemania @reigns_era Idk why but i have a feeling jey is going to betrayed his brother at wrestlemania

SAHIL Gill @sahilgill12457 @reigns_era What if jey cost roman at WrestleMania that will be make perfect sense to set-up their Match at SummerSlam @reigns_era What if jey cost roman at WrestleMania that will be make perfect sense to set-up their Match at SummerSlam

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes I'ma call it now Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam I'ma call it now Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

uncle drew @WEST0NR0AD



Jey Uso turning against Roman Reigns and defeating him at Summerslam is ENDGAME



#WWERaw “We all know that your biggest dream is to BACKSTAB Roman Reigns”Jey Uso turning against Roman Reigns and defeating him at Summerslam is ENDGAME “We all know that your biggest dream is to BACKSTAB Roman Reigns”Jey Uso turning against Roman Reigns and defeating him at Summerslam is ENDGAME#WWERaw

Jesse. @MadAssassin_ If Cody is winning the titles at WrestleMania I would love to see it happen this way...



Jey Uso superkicks Roman and Rhodes capitalizes and wins the championships.



Then I would like to see them build to Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at SummerSlam where Jey Uso finally defeats Roman. If Cody is winning the titles at WrestleMania I would love to see it happen this way...Jey Uso superkicks Roman and Rhodes capitalizes and wins the championships.Then I would like to see them build to Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at SummerSlam where Jey Uso finally defeats Roman.

Prince Manuel @hailThEePrince Here’s an idea:

Cody vacates the Universal Championship



We get a tournament that leads to SummerSlam



And the Finalists are…

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Here’s an idea:Cody vacates the Universal ChampionshipWe get a tournament that leads to SummerSlam And the Finalists are…Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

John @johndauria6 @ibeastIess Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns SummerSlam HAS to happen @ibeastIess Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns SummerSlam HAS to happen

Jey Uso was Reigns' first rival on WWE SmackDown and the two faced each other for the Universal Championship at the beginning of The Tribal Chiefs' run as champion.

Roman Reigns is reportedly getting a significant break from WWE

Over the past two years and more, Roman Reigns has single-handedly carried the men's division on WWE SmackDown since returning, capturing the Universal Championship and unifying both world titles from RAW and SmackDown.

Lately, fans feel that Cody Rhodes will do the impossible and dethrone The Tribal Chief as champions at WrestleMania 39. According to a recent report, Reigns might be going on a significant break after the event in California.

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star," reported WrestleVotes via GiveMeSports.

The report also states that the company has made no certain decision on taking the titles off Reigns and could possibly go on a break as champion. It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleMania 39 as the world champion.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

