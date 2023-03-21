Roman Reigns is reportedly getting a significant break from WWE

Roman Reigns has been dominating WWE ever since his return during the Thunderdome Era, where he captured the Universal Championship. According to a recent report, The Tribal Chief is reportedly going on a significant break after WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal titles. The Tribal Chief is reaching the one-year mark as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and fans believe Cody Rhodes will end his reign, ushering in a new era in the company.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, WWE Universe could possibly see less of Roman Reigns as the reported plans state that the Tribal Chief will be going on a significant break following his match at WrestleMania Hollywood. Check it out:

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

It will be interesting to see if the Tribal Chief drops both titles at the Showcase of the Immortals in Los Angeles.

WWE is reportedly uncertain about Roman Reigns losing both titles

After last year's WrestleMania, Roman Reigns began appearing less on WWE television once he unified the championships. The Tribal Chief has had a handful of title defenses in the past year and has made fewer appearances on the weekly shows alongside The Bloodline.

However, it looks like Reigns is set to face the biggest challenge as he goes up against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. According to a new report, the company hasn't made a decisive decision to take the titles from the Tribal Chief:

"Adding to this: I’m told this is contingent on if / when Reigns eventually loses the titles. As of now, those plans are not certain."

There is no guarantee whether The American Nightmare will win at WrestleMania or the Tribal Chief will walk out of the show still the champion with The Bloodline becoming stronger than ever. It will be interesting to see who walks out of the event as the Undisputed Champion.

