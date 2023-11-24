"JISOO IS BUILT DIFFERENT": Fans amused at the contrast of BLACKPINK members’ Instagram captions after receiving MBE at Buckingham Palace

Jisoo is known for her witty humor among the fans of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and yet again she is gaining attention for her latest social media post. After the group's recent visit to Buckingham Palace, all the members shared their experiences and thoughts on Instagram.

Unlike others, the eldest member kept the caption of her post quite short and simple, fans can not help but find it amusing. The FLOWER singer shared a moment from the auspicious event wearing an elegant black gown. She stood in front of a huge Christmas tree and captioned the post with the following:

“With Christmas Tree”

One of the BLINKs on social media commented on this hilarious incident, stating, “JISOO IS BUILT DIFFERENT”.

Expand Tweet

“Proving again that she's unpredictable”: BLINKs reacted to Jisoo's Instagram caption for her Buckingham Palace post

Expand Tweet

On November 22, the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK was invited to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III. The girls were commemorated with this honor for their applauding work in spreading awareness about climate change for the upcoming COP26 summit.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were seen in their mesmerizing outfits receiving the Member of the Order of the British Empire honor. After receiving such an award the members spoke their heart and expressed their gratitude on Instagram. Fans have expressed their reactions on the captions posted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The BORN PINK singer garnered attention from fans for her simple caption which was in contrast to what other members had shared. A fan on X said she is just being her usual self saying, “Just Jisoo Jisooing”.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out a hysterical incident where the ME singer confessed that she loved trees more than cherry blossoms. She was seen jokingly scolding Jennie and Rosé and making them adorably say that they also like trees.

Expand Tweet

Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé's Instagram update after receiving MBEs

Jennie posted multiple pictures of herself alongside the honorary badge she received. The BLACKPINK rapper was seen wearing a white gown exuding princess-like energy. She captioned her experience saying:

“A huge honor to receive the Honorary MBEs and attend the South Korea-UK State Banquet at the Buckingham Palace.”

Rosé also shared multiple pictures as a speaker at the APEC spousal event and as an invitee at the Korean state banquet. The On The Ground singer expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt caption saying,

“I am immensely grateful to have been invited to Apple Park to speak at the APEC spousal event about my experience on mental health, Blackpink to have been invited to the Korean state banquet at the Buckingham Palace, and to receive an honorable MBE alongside my fellow bandmates. It has been a week of many emotions. But grateful is a word that best describes the week.”

Rosé further expressed her sincere gratitude towards her fans, supporters, and also for being able to spread positivity through this platform.

Lisa shared photos of herself on Instagram in a charming blue gown. She shared her experience of receiving MBE with the caption:

“It has been such a great honor to be part of this special Korean State Banquet at the Buckingham Palace.”

BLACKPINK has been making headlines for their graceful appearance at Buckingham Palace and the BLINKs have been extending their love and support for the group through social media.