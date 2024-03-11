Piers Morgan calls for Kensington Palace to release Kate Middleton's unedited photo after Princess of Wales issues apology

Kate Middleton has recently apologised for the Mother's Day photo and Piers Morgan expressed his dissatisfaction with the photo. Morgan reposted the apology of Kate Middleton through his official page on X on March 11, 2024, and wrote:

"Can we see the original?"

Expand Tweet

The picture went viral on March 10, 2024, after Kensington Palace posted it, and Morgan had already questioned the photo's authenticity in another post. The picture led to speculations that it was not an actual image, and various agencies removed it from their respective portals.

Expand Tweet

In a separate tweet shared on the same day, Morgan requested the Kensington Palace to release the unedited picture as soon as possible. However, the palace has refused to do the same, and Morgan wrote in the other half of his tweet:

"If it's just a small bit of harmless retouching gone wrong, nobody will care. If they don't release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse."

News agencies removed the original picture from their websites: Kate Middleton posts an apology on social media

Expand Tweet

As soon as Kate Middleton's photo went viral on social media platforms, netizens pointed out many things that proved that the picture was fake. According to Metro, people spotted edits in the left sleeve of Princess Charlotte's cardigan and Kate's left hand, where the wedding ring was not seen.

However, the Princess of Wales has already shared an apology post on X, writing that she decided to try some editing like most of the photographers. She added:

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

The comments section of the original post shared on March 10 was also flooded with reactions from the public, where people shared minor things that hinted if the picture was fake or real. The photo was trending particularly because it marked the first time Kate Middleton shared something after her surgery.

Expand Tweet

The reactions towards the picture forced a few photo agencies to issue a "kill notice," requesting the clients remove it from their respective websites. One of them was the Associated Press and the notice read as follows:

"The source has manipulated the image."

It further stated:

"You are receiving this email because The Associated Press is now serving notice of video kills to customers via an operational email. The change will ensure all needed parties are aware of any relevant issues with AP video content."

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Kensington Palace is not willing to release the original photo, and further updates are currently awaited.