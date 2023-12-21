“He's not done yet”: Fans celebrate as BTS' SUGA's Road to D-Day gets listed as one of the top music documentaries of 2023 by the Associated Press

BTS' Suga's heartfelt and poignant production, D-DAY, has achieved another remarkable milestone, this time for a different reason. Earlier this year, Suga released the solo album D-DAY, accompanied by a documentary of almost the same name, SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY.

Notably, this accomplishment coincided with the release of the Associated Press's list of their favorite documentaries of the year on December 21, 2023, where the BTS star's solo documentary was featured. This documentary essentially charts the journey of the entire group, with a specific focus on Suga, also known by his alternate stage name, Agust D. Fans, who were elated by this recognition, celebrating the global acknowledgment of the star's journey.

"It's Yoongi's world, and we just living in it" BTS' Suga's solo documentary ROAD TO D-DAY gets official international recognition

The Associated Press (AP) is a non-profit news agency based in the United States. It operates as a cooperative, meaning it is owned by its contributing newspapers, radio, and television stations. The AP provides news articles, photographs, and other content to newspapers, television, and radio stations worldwide. It's one of the largest and most respected news organizations globally, known for its commitment to accurate and impartial reporting.

On December 21, 2023, the "top 10 documentaries of the year" were announced, featuring numerous globally acclaimed titles, including BTS’ Suga’s documentary. Released on April 21 of the current year, it intricately portrayed the peaks and valleys of Suga's journey, shedding light on the challenges he overcame to reach his current position.

Documentaries often carry emotional weight, evoking sensitivity for the subject and the fans who deeply relate to the depicted experiences. Ranked seventh among a list of 10 documentaries, the press firm described BTS’ Suga’s documentary as,

"An expansive exploration of his self and his work; in others, it's a return to the Korean rap underground sensibilities that made him."

The documentary garnered a wave of proud and overwhelming comments from fans, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

This accomplishment serves as a reminder of the group’s enduring impact and dedication. Notably, J-Hope and Jimin, alongside the D-DAY artist, have their solo documentaries, while the entire group featured in a new documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, released on December 20, offering solace to fans amidst the members' military service.

Other names in this list of documentaries included world-renowned stars such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.