Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce fails to impress 24% of NFL fans: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has not been uneventful. It's also not been without impact on the sport as well. It doesn't take a statistician to know that more eyes, particularly those of her fans, are on the games. There are fans in the stands with signs about how they're just there to see the popstar.

Nevertheless, a recent study was conducted to find out how everyone feels about all of this. It's a bit unprecedented for the sport and it's something that everyone is learning about as it goes on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When polled by a Marist National Poll, Swift and Kelce's relationship was found unfavorable by 24% of NFL fans. They were asked how it's impacting the league, and 24% of all responders believe it has a negative impact.

How Taylor Swift is viewed by the NFL and America

On the other hand, 70% of Americans, including 71% of football fans, believe that her impact on the league is positive. Some prominent people, including Pat McAfee, share and have publicly stated this opinion.

As for the singer's vast fanbase, 80% of her fans, known as Swifties, believe she's had a positive impact on the league as a whole. The study was also broken down demographically.

How is Taylor Swift impacting the NFL?

While the majority believe she's impacting the league positively, women (75%) are more likely than men (64%) to believe this.

In terms of general opinion without connection to the NFL, 70% of Americans have a positive impression of the singer/songwriter and the remaining 30% has an unfavorable opinion.

Stephanie Calvano, Director of Data Science and Technology at the Marist Institute for Public Opinion said:

"There’s no 'bad blood' between Americans and Taylor Swift. Her favorability rating is at a level that elected officials can only dream of reaching. As Time magazine's person of the year, Swift's influence on the entertainment industry has been long documented. So, it’s not surprising that she would be just as impactful for the NFL."

Swift's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has undoubtedly been good for her. It's probably been good for Travis Kelce as well. Now, the statistics show it's been pretty good for the sport as a whole.