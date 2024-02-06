King Charles cancer: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, and other world leaders wish the British monarch speedy recovery

King Charles III was recently diagnosed with cancer and has begun his treatment, Buckingham Palace shared in a statement on Monday, February 5. The statement explained that the cancer was identified during a recent hospital procedure for King Charles’ prostate enlargement.

While the exact nature or stage of the cancer has not been disclosed yet, the statement revealed that His Majesty is “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” As of now, all of the monarch's upcoming “public-facing duties” have been postponed for the foreseeable future.

As the king receives his treatment, all world leaders have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

The UK’s current and former PMs, alongside other world leaders, wish for King Charles’ speedy recovery

As the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed, a number of world leaders – both from the UK and elsewhere – sent in their well wishes for the monarch’s recovery.

Among the leaders, Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister of the UK, was the first one to wish the king a speedy recovery. He took to X (formerly Twitter) 5 minutes after the Royal Family released the statement at 11:30 pm on Monday.

In his tweet, Sunak not only wished for King Charles' recovery but also stated how he undoubtedly believed His Majesty would “be back in full strength in no time.” PM Rishi Sunak also said he knew the whole country would be wishing the king well, alongside him.

Sunak’s tweet was followed by that of two former PMs of the UK, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. Liz sent her best wishes to both the king and the Royal Family, sharing His Majesty would be in her “thoughts and prayers.”

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, stated, “The whole country will be rooting for the King today” in his tweet.

Among other politicians in the UK, Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, also poured in his well wishes for the king, saying,

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Beyond the UK, the president of the USA, Joe Biden, and Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, both sent King Charles their well wishes.

President Biden also shared in his tweet how “navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.”

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has also joined the rest of the world leaders in wishing the king “good health and speedy recovery.”

According to the Deccan Herald, former US President Donald Trump also addressed the same on his Truth Social platform, wishing the king a "full and fast recovery."

As the nation awaits more information on the nature and stage of His Majesty's cancer, speculations about his succession have already begun.