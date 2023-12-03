What did Keir Starmer say about  Margaret Thatcher? Labour leader hailing ex-Prime Minister sparks backlash online

The leader of the main opposition Labour Party in Britain, Keir Starmer, is trying to win over Conservative voters ahead of next year's anticipated election by praising Margaret Thatcher, an ex prime minister who is highly unpopular with many Labour supporters.

In a recent piece for the Sunday Telegraph, December 3, Starmer wrote:

"Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realization that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them".

He went on to say that throughout her 11 years in government, the former prime minister:

"Sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism."

He also cited former Labour prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Clement Atlee in the same piece as examples of how politicians should serve the British people rather than impose their will on them.

Netizens bashed Keir Starmer for praising Margaret Thatcher

Netizens have slammed Keir Starmer for his recent comment (Image via Facebook / Keir Starmer)

In an effort to sway Tory supporters to support Labour in the upcoming election, Keir Starmer praised Margaret Thatcher in an article published in the Sunday Telegraph on Dec 3.

In an apparent attempt to appeal to the Conservative supporters, he claimed that Margaret Thatcher implemented "meaningful change".

Additionally, the Labour leader stated that:

“Across Britain, there are people who feel disillusioned, frustrated, angry, worried. Many of them have always voted Conservative but feel that their party has left them".

"I understand that. I saw that with my own party and acted to fix it. But I also understand that many will still be uncertain about Labour. I ask them to take a look at us again.”

Starmer went on to say that he had supervised a significant shift in the Labour party, severing its links to previous leader Jeremy Corbyn and eliminating the whip, all in the name of public service.

However, many netizens have sharply criticised him for these remarks. Once this news was made public by X users like @JayMotty, netizens flocked to the comment section of the post to criticize Starmer for his support of Thatcher.

Some were offended by his comments, while others stated that they were “disappointed” with the remark and that she never brought any “meaningful change”, contrary to what Starmer might believe.

According to the recent opinion polls reported by Reuters, Starmer's left-wing party leads Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives by about 20 points.

In an effort to maintain this lead, Starmer is currently expanding Labour's appeal to win over people who had rejected the party in the previous 13 years' national elections.

On the other hand, media agencies like Mirror and The Guardian tried to reach Keir Starmer about his comments on Margaret Thatcher and about the backlash that he is now facing. However, he hasn’t responded yet.