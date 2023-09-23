What did Snoop Dogg say about Donald Trump? Expletive-laden TikTok message sparks outrage among MAGA supporters

In a recent expletive-laced TikTok video circulating on multiple social media platforms, rapper and actor Snoop Dogg slammed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, asking his followers not to vote for the polarizing businessman.

The TikTok video posted on Ian Jaeger’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account, has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and sparked outrage among MAGA supporters over the rapper’s political stance.

In the video, the rapper admitted that while he’s not a political savant, he knows enough not to vote for “punk” Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. He then went on to describe people who would willingly choose to cast their ballot for Trump as ignorant and misguided fools:

"I want to say this real quick, I don’t know political s**t. Ain’t no f**king way y’all could vote for Donald Trump when he comes back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid mother f**kers.”

He added:

“I’m saying that to y’all early. This punk mother f**ker don't care. Don’t vote for that n**ger please don't.”

Snoop Dogg's TikTok video about Donald Trump sparks backlash online

The recent expletive-laden Snoop Dogg video where the rapper implored his followers not to vote for Donald Trump has been shared on multiple social media accounts. The footage has since gone viral, drawing criticism from conservatives online. Trump supporters slammed the rapper, known to be a marijuana enthusiast and an avid cannabis consumer, over his political stance. In a tweet, a social media user quipped:

“The only advice I’d take from him is where to get good weed.”

While another echoed:

“Yeah… I often take advice from pot-smoking rap artists that sing about killing cops and presidents….”

Meanwhile, in a seemingly racist tweet, a social media user, while accusing the rapper of peddling propaganda, went on to disparage him, saying that he’s the greatest rapper the plantation has ever owned.

“.@SnoopDogg is the greatest rapper the Plantation has ever had. They own him and use TF out on him to spit lies and propaganda. Snoop is uninformed and unintelligent, so he’s easily persuaded.”

Actor Amiri King pointed out that the rapper, who has made millions out of glorifying gang culture, is out of touch with reality. King accused the rapper of being unaffected by inflation and went on to state that in light of the rapper's colorful past, including run-ins with the law, he should abstain from doling out political advice:

Several others took a similar stance on the rapper’s video:

As Snoop Dogg’s TikTok video bashing Trump went viral online, netizens pointed out the rapper had once thanked the former President for issuing a pardon to Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris in 2021:

This is not the first time the rapper has taken aim at Trump. In 2017, Snoop Dogg released a politically charged music video for the song Lavender, depicting Donald Trump as a clown, and even pointed a gun at the former president.