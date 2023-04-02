Why is Snoop Dogg in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Snoop Dogg is just one of the many celebrities who have made a name for themselves in WWE. Throughout the years, the famous rapper showcased just how much of a fan he is of the product worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.

Snoop Dogg is in the WWE Hall of Fame to simply honor his contributions to the company, as he is one of the most active celebrities involved up to this day. Although several celebrities were inducted before him, he was the first musician to make it into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

In WrestleMania XXIV, he served as the Master of Ceremonies for the Lumberjill match. At the end of the bout, he attacked Santino Marella with a clothesline after he tried to confront his on-screen ex-girlfriend Maria.

Snoop also served as the guest host for Monday Night RAW in 2009, wherein he protected Hornswoggle against Chavo Guerrero by delivering a spear. In 2015, he was also involved in a segment with Curtis Axel and Hulk Hogan.

Snoop continued his contribution to the sport even after his WWE Hall of Fame induction. In WrestleMania 32, he performed the theme song of his cousin Sasha Banks as she walked out of her high-profile match.

Snoop Dogg and WWE's relationship underwent a bump in the road

The 51-year-old rapper further showcased that he was a big fan of wrestling by also appearing in All Elite Wrestling. In 2021, Snoop Dogg was present on an episode of AEW Dynamite after connecting with Cody Rhodes on TBS' Go-Big Show. As it turned out, his small appearance in the promotion caused some animosity with WWE.

In April 2021, the Hall of Famer stated that WWE was unhappy with his involvement with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Snoop Dogg stated that they reached out to him quickly after.

"Hey, you funning with them? We got to push pause on your ass for a minute. So, I stayed cool. They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they go, 'Hey man, we got this video game and we need you.'" [H/T Bleacher Report]

Despite this, Snoop Dogg and WWE have since been on good terms. Most recently, the rapper even stood alongside WrestleMania 39 host The Miz to welcome fans into this year's Show of Shows and was even awarded the company's Golded title.

