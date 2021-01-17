Report: WWE and Snoop Dogg on good terms after AEW appearance

There is no current heat between WWE and Snoop Dogg, according to a recent report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently published on the Fightful Select platform that the wrestling promotion and the popular artist and personality are on good terms, after Snoop Dogg made an appearence on an episode of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

It had previously been reported that WWE was unhappy about Dogg's decision to appear for a rival promotion, but any animosity - if there ever was any - seems to have diminished for now.

who caught the Premiere of @gobigshowtbs last week ?! you dont wanna miss another crazy episode . make sure yall check it tomorrow night 🤯 watch on @tbsnetwork 9/8c #GoBigShow pic.twitter.com/lTk2aTkkXJ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 13, 2021

The report from Sean Ross Sapp also stated that there are apparently no current ties between Snoop Dogg and WWE and that the star is free to appear for any promotion he wishes. It also said that the company does not have any desire to restrict him from appearing on other shows "just because they have worked together before."

Snoop Dogg appeared on the January 6 episode of Dynamite, titled 'New Year's Smash Night 1' and appeared in several segments, as well as partaking in some in-ring action.

When former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes was set-upon by Luther and Serpentico after his match with Matt Sydal, Snoop Dogg intervened to help his friend Cody.

The recording artist even ended up taking to the top rope and hitting Serpentico with a Frogsplash. Considering Snoop is not a trained wrestler, he did a pretty good job for a first attempt.

Given that Snoop Dogg and Cody Rhodes both appear as judges on the Go Big Show, and given he is a big wrestling fan, it is understandable to think he was always going to turn up in AEW eventually.

Snoop Dogg is in the WWE Hall of Fame

The night before WrestleMania 32, Snoop Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Specifically, the musician was indicted into the celebrity wing, which was created to honor celebrity guests who have made an impact on WWE over the years. He also performed during Sasha Banks' WrestleMania 32 entrance.

Having made several appearences for WWE, it was only fitting that Snoop Dogg would ultimately become a Celebrity Hall of Fame Inductee.