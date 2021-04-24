Snoop Dogg confirms WWE was upset with AEW appearance - "You running with them?"

Snoop Dogg has had a long history of involvement with WWE. Not only did he grow up a wrestling fan, but his cousin (Sasha Banks) is one of the biggest stars in the company. Snoop was also inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

Snoop Dogg even played a part in The Undertaker's retirement last fall, releasing a special line of t-shirts featuring himself and the WWE legend. So what could possibly upset this relationship between Snoop Dogg and WWE?

Surprising some, Snoop made an appearance on the January 6th edition of AEW Dynamite - titled "New Year's Smash." The appearance was due to his involvement on TBS' Go-Big Show series. However, Snoop confirmed during a podcast appearance yesterday morning what many expected; WWE was not too happy about his television appearance for their rival.

“They felt some type of way,” Snoop Dogg said on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning podcast (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

He continued:

“Let me tell you this, Snoop Dogg ain’t no wrestler. He’s bigger than that. You gotta understand that. This is the dynamics of what happened: I had a show on TBS called Go-Big Show. So, Cody Rhodes was one of the judges on the show, and he’s one of the top dogs at AEW. So, as a promotional vehicle for the gig, I went on AEW," Snoop Dogg said.

Snoop Dogg confirmed the rumors about WWE's feelings on the AEW appearance

Despite the television tie-in, it still surprised many that Snoop made the appearance. Snoop also recently remixed Cody Rhodes' AEW theme song, much in the same way as he did for Sasha Banks last year.

Snoop confirmed what many had speculated about on the situation.

“Hey, you running with them? We got to push pause on your ass for a minute,” said Snoop. “So, I stayed cool. They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they go, ‘hey man, we got this videogame and we need you.'”

The video game is the upcoming release WWE 2K22. The trailer for the game debuted during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

