Backstage reaction in WWE following Snoop Dogg's AEW appearance revealed

Snoop Dogg appeared on AEW Dynamite's New Year's Smash episode and delivered one of the worst frog splashes in pro wrestling history. Snoop Dogg's underwhelming attempt is understandable as he isn't a professional wrestler, and the segment was a fun addition to a high-profile episode of Dynamite.

However, is WWE unhappy with Snoop Dogg appearing in AEW?

Fightful Select reports that there is no heat on Snoop Dogg following the rapper's AEW appearance. Fightful spoke to several sources within WWE, and many expected Snoop Dogg to engage in some promotional activities with AEW. Snoop Dogg is a wrestling fan, and he is also a cast member of TBS' Go-Bog Show with Cody Rhodes.

Another source revealed that WWE doesn't have a deal in place with Snoop Dogg. The company doesn't own Snoop Dogg, and the popular musician has all the freedom to appear wherever he wants irrespective of his past working relationship with WWE.

Snoop Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing in 2016, and he shares a close bond with his cousin Sasha Banks. The Legit Boss event reacted to Snoop Dogg's AEW appearance with a hilarious tweet.

In December, Bryan Alvarez reported that people in WWE were very unhappy with Snoop Dogg working with AEW. However, the latest update paints a different picture, and it seems like WWE isn't too concerned about Snoop's one-off AEW appearance.

What happened during Snoop Dogg's AEW Dynamite appearance?

Snoop Dogg was at his entertaining best on Dynamite as he appeared in Cody Rhodes' corner. The American Nightmare faced Matt Sydal in a singles match, and it ended predictably with the former TNT Champion picking up the win.

Luther and Serpentico attacked Cody after this match, and Matt Sydal came to aid of Rhodes. Snoop Dogg also wanted a piece of the action as he made his way to the top rope.

Sydal and Cody positioned Serpentico inside the ring, and Snoop executed a frog splash. Snoop delivered one of the most awkward-looking splashes ever as he landed on Serpentico, and Cody did the three-count for an unofficial win.

Tonight is the night!

Snoop Dogg showed up on AEW Dynamite to promote the Go-Big Show, and we should not expect to see him in AEW anytime soon.