Sasha Banks reacts to Snoop Dogg's AEW Dynamite appearance and splash

Snoop Dogg made his first AEW appearance on the recently concluded New Year's Smash Dynamite episode, and the famous rapper even got physical during the show.

Snoop Dogg hit an unimpressive frog splash, aka the Snoop Splash, on Serpentico before pinning the Chaos Project member for an unofficial win. Snoop Dogg's awkward splash naturally got the fans talking after the show, and his cousin Sasha Banks also chimed in on social media.

The SmackDown Women's Champion hilariously trolled Snoop Dogg on Twitter by saying that his splash needed a lot of work.

Here's Sasha Banks' response to the video of Snoop Dogg's splash:

fam! We're gonna have to work on this.

😭😭🤣 fam! We’re gonna have to work on this. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 7, 2021

What did Snoop Dogg do on AEW Dynamite's New Year's Smash edition?

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg was first seen on Dynamite in a backstage segment that also featured Private Party and Matt Hardy. Snoop had a role to play in Matt Hardy's shot at the WWE; however, the musician's primary role was to be in Cody's corner later on in the night.

Cody Rhodes faced Matt Sydal in a singles match, and the former TNT Champion made his entrance with a Snoop Dogg remix of his theme song. Snoop Dogg watched the match from the stage area, and he was at his vibrant best throughout the contest.

Cody accidentally hit Serpentico - who was at ringside - during the match, and the angle was explored after the match concluded. Cody picked up the win over Sydal with the Cross Rhodes, and Chaos Project attacked the American Nightmare after the match. Sydal and Cody took care of Luther and Serpentico, but it was all a setup for a big post-match moment.

Snoop Dogg got involved in the action as he went up to the top rope with Serpentico laid out on the mat. Snoop then unleashed one of the oddest splashes in wrestling history as he didn't fully commit to the landing.

Advertisement

Snoop hit the top-rope move, and Cody completed the three-count. While the spot after the match was entertaining, Snoop Dogg does indeed need a few pointers from his cousin Sasha Banks.

Snoop Dogg appeared on Dynamite to promote TBS' Go-Big Show, in which Cody is one of the hosts. There were reports of WWE being unhappy with Snoop Dogg appearing on AEW TV, which coincided with the company removing the joint merchandise of Snoop Dogg and The Undertaker from the WWE Shop.

While Snoop Dogg could have done a better job with the splash, it was still a fun moment, and we'll give him a pass on this occasion.