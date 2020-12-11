WWE reportedly "very upset" over Snoop Dogg's upcoming AEW appearance

Last night, AEW Dynamite announced its string of special events spanning to the beginning of 2021. The New Year's Smash (Night 2) event on January 6 is the one that garnered the most attention as WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is scheduled to appear on the show.

While it's clearly apparent that Snoop Dogg will be there to help promote the "Go-Big Show" that will premiere the following day on TBS, which also features AEW talent "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, some were quick to point to the ties between the rapper and WWE and how the company probably wouldn't be happy about this recent turn of events.

Well, it turns out those people were correct as Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that WWE is in fact "very upset" about the upcoming AEW appearance for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Snoop Dogg is the latest WWE Hall of Famer to appear for AEW

After AEW Dynamite went off the air last night, fans pointed out that the collaborative merchandise between The Undertaker and Snoop Dogg had disappeared off of WWE Shop. However, that merchandise was a limited time deal and was taken off the website last week. So that is purely a coincidence.

Snoop Dogg is the 13th WWE Hall of Famer to appear for AEW since the company began in 2019. He is joining these other names who have either appeared or currently work for the company...

Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Arn Anderson

Tully Blanchard

Diamond Dallas Page

The Rock N Roll Express

Billy Gunn

Sting

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Jim Ross

Mike Tyson

Medusa (Alundra Blayze)

It will be very interesting to see if WWE reverts Sasha Banks' entrance music to her original theme tomorrow night on SmackDown, considering Snoop Dogg's involvement in her music. Hopefully, that doesn't happen.

What are your thoughts on Snoop Dogg appearing on AEW Dynamite? Do you feel WWE should be upset about this? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.