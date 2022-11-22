FIFA World Cup 2022: Snoop Dogg reacts to tweet comparing him to Senegal coach Aliou Cisse

American rapper Snoop Dogg reacted to a tweet comparing him to Senegal football team's 2022 FIFA World Cup coach Aliou Cisse.

Cisse and Snoop Dogg have an uncanny resemblance. One Twitter user, Max, pointed that out and wrote on Twitter:

"Why is @SnoopDogg the coach of Senegal?"

The comparison caught Snoop Dogg's attention as he reacted by leaving a football emoji.

Cisse has been Senegal's coach since 2015 and has taken charge of the team 80 times.

The former defensive midfielder has represented his country 33 times in his career as well. He made four appearances for the Senegal team during the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Cisse's country bowed out in the quarter-finals after a loss to Turkey on that occasion.

Aliou Cisse has represented clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Portsmouth, and more during his career as well.

Louis van Gaal reacted to the Netherlands beating Aliou Cisse's Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Louis van Gaal's Netherlands defeated Aliou Cisse's Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal said he always expected his team to beat Aliou Cisse's Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored two late goals for the Dutch to secure their first win in Group A.

Van Gaal spoke to the media after the game and said (via the Mirror):

“Was it an efficient victory? Of course it was. Listen to me, we played with poor ball possession in the first half but nonetheless we created five chances. It was more balanced in the second half. We created one chance and scored twice and, to be honest, I was calm.

"I always had the feeling we would score. So it was well deserved although we were shoddy in possession.”

Cisse also shared his take on the game. The Senegalese coach said that the game was a lot closer than the scoreline reflected:

“It was a difficult match - quite balanced - and the score doesn’t reflect that. We had a definite plan, to press them high but eventually we tired. We’re disappointed not to score.

"Of course, Sadio Mane being missing is a problem but the players who came in did what was expected of them. If you lose the first match, the second becomes like a final. That will be vital to us.”

