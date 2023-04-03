"Absolute Legend" - Fans in awe of Snoop Dogg improvising and pinning Grand Slam Champion in an impromptu match

Snoop Dogg co-hosted both nights of WrestleMania 39 alongside two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz. The rapper has garnered appreciation from many WWE fans for his presence of mind and for finishing an impromptu match that involved his co-host.

On Night One of WrestleMania 39, Snoop Dogg forced The Miz into a match against the returning Pat McAfee. The A-lister found himself unprepared to compete and lost his match to the NFL star after interference from George Kittle.

On the second night of the Showcase Of Immortals, the Doggfather Of WrestleMania appeared in the ring with his co-host, announcing the number of fans in attendance at the event. After the announcement, Shane McMahon made his return to WWE, giving Snoop Dogg another chance to push The Miz into an impromptu match.

The match started with McMahon throwing punches at The Miz. During their encounter, while the former WWE Champion was running the ropes, McMahon performed a leapfrog, busting his knee in the process. The returning Superstar was unable to get back on his feet, leaving everyone involved confused.

Snoop Dogg took it upon himself to step in and finish the match. The megastar laid a punch on The Miz and hit him with his version of The People's Elbow, quickly pinning him to get his first WrestleMania victory.

Fans were left confused when McMahon had to be rolled out of the ring, giving Dogg control of the match. When fans realized what had transpired, they came out with nothing but praise for him.

Daniel Van Boom @dvanboom @WWE @TheRock @SnoopDogg @mikethemiz One should think such a dominant victory over former 2x WWE Champion The Miz puts Snoop Dogg atop the contender’s list for the WWE Universal Championship @WWE @TheRock @SnoopDogg @mikethemiz One should think such a dominant victory over former 2x WWE Champion The Miz puts Snoop Dogg atop the contender’s list for the WWE Universal Championship

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WWE @TheRock @SnoopDogg @mikethemiz Unbelievable quick thinking by Snoop man, holy hell give that man some credit @WWE @TheRock @SnoopDogg @mikethemiz Unbelievable quick thinking by Snoop man, holy hell give that man some credit

AntC™ @AntC2298 @WWE Snoop called the greatest audible of all time @WWE Snoop called the greatest audible of all time

Snoop Dogg's history with WrestleMania

This year, at WrestleMania 39, The Doggfather did much more than just host the show. He was present in multiple segments throughout night one and two of the show. Last night, after welcoming the fans, the WWE Hall of Famer was seen driving Rey Mysterio to his match and later introducing Pat McAfee.

WrestleMania 39 wasn't Snoop's first appearance at the PLE. Back in 2016 at the 32nd edition of the Show Of Shows, he rapped for his cousin, Sasha Banks' entrance. The Boss was making her way to the ring to compete in a Triple Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

