'We are obsessed with conspiracy': Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby condemns 'village gossip' around Kate Middleton's health

The Archbishop of Canterbury responded to a question on Kate Middleton's absence and the conspiracy theories surrounding it on the Times Radio on Thursday, March 21. As the host asked Welby whether the “frenzied conspiracy theories” pointed to a moral issue, he answered:

“We are obsessed with conspiracy and have little humanity for those who are caught in the glare of the news. It doesn’t matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day.”

The Archbishop also talked about the habit of making conspiracy theory being “extremely unhealthy”.

The question at Times Radio was raised in light of all the conspiracy theories regulating online about the missing Kate as she continues to be in privacy following an abdominal surgery earlier this year.

The Archbishop claims gossiping about Kate Middleton is “wrong”

Archbishop Justin Welby was on Times Radio on Thursday mainly to talk about the possible defeat of the Rwanda Bill in the government, as the Bill’s most vocal critic.

During the interview, Welby was asked a question about Kate Middleton’s conspiracy theories. Having talked about the people’s unhealthy obsession with gossiping, Archbishop Welby further stated:

“It’s the web that has made these conspiracy theories, for all kinds of people, run riot. It’s just old-fashioned village gossip that can now go round the world in seconds. We have to turn away from that. Gossiping in that way is wrong.”

The Archbishop isn’t the only one who has stood to defend Kate in the light of the conspiracy theories going on about her. Earlier in March, Labour leader, Keir Starmer, also spoke up for Kate in an appearance on UK TV.

Starmer believed that people should leave Kate alone, further saying:

“She’s had a difficult operation and she deserves privacy. That’s not really a political response, it’s a human response as a dad and a human being.”

The former US President, Donald Trump, who was interviewed by the GB News on March 19, defended Kate Middleton by saying that “everybody doctors [photos]” and how it had been a “rough period” for the royal family.

The interview took place after the Mother’s Day, when a reportedly manipulated picture of Kate Middleton and her three children was uploaded on the social media handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Once the press agencies realized it was a doctored picture, they redacted it from their websites immediately.

Kate’s first picture of being outdoors was captured on March 4, when she was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother, Carole. The two were spotted near the Windsor Castle, and Kate was in sunglasses and a dark coat.