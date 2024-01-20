"It’s got to be someone completely on their game" - Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Arsenal to reject move for 27-year-old target

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer doesn't think Brentford striker Ivan Toney is the answer for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

The Bees striker appears to be one of the Gunners' top transfer targets as they look to bolster their attack. Bukayo Saka is currently the north Londoners' top scorer with nine goals in 28 games across competitions.

Gabriel Jesus (seven in 22 games) and Gabriel Martinelli (six in 25) have also struggled in front of goal. This has seen Arsenal drop down the Premier League table from first to third.

Starmer, a massive Gunners fan, was asked by talkSPORT about the club's potential move for Toney. He alluded to the Englishman's recently concluded eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules:

"Firstly, I don’t think we’re going to. It looks like he’s going to stay at Brentford. He hasn’t played for a long time now. For Arsenal, if we’re going to sign a striker, and there’s a good case for that, it’s got to be someone completely on their game."

Toney was in red-hot form last season, bagging 20 goals in 33 league games, and finishing third in the Golden Boot race. He will make his first appearance this season when Brentford face Nottingham Forest tonight (January 20).

Starmer feels his lack of game time would be problematic and is confident Arteta's squad is already strong enough:

"It’s January, going into February, we can’t have someone who is going to take a bit of time to get adjusted. This is for this season. My feeling is it probably won’t happen. But the squad Arteta has got there… that’s the best squad I’ve seen in a long time and I’ve seen a lot of Arsenal football for many years. It’s a great squad."

Reports claim that Brentford value Toney at £100 million and he has just over a year left on his contract. Bees boss Thomas Frank is adamant that it would take an astronomical offer to sign the England international.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes praised after netting in win vs Crystal Palace

Gabriel was on target in a massive win against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal bounced back from their recent disappointing run of results with a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace today. Gabriel Magalhaes grabbed himself a goal as Arteta's side ended a four-game streak without a league win.

Gabriel was excellent throughout at the Emirates, scoring a superb header for his side's opener. He also thought he'd got on the scoresheet again for the second of the afternoon but that goal went down as Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson's own goal.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian defender impressed and came in for praise from Darren Bent. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker told Premier League Productions:

"Arsenal came out the blocks well. The first goal shows Gabriel’s hunger and desire. He sees the ball and wants it more than anyone else and gets his head to it."

The win took the Gunners up to third from fourth in the Premier League table. They are two points behind league leaders Liverpool after 21 games but have played a game more.