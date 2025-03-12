What role did Meghan Markle play in Suits? Duchess of Sussex shares what the TV series was originally called

Meghan Markle, the former Duchess of Sussex, shared what Suits was originally called, during her Drew Barrymore Show interview, dated March 5, 2025. Markle participated in a rapid-fire game, titled Fast Five with Meghan Sussex. In the last segment, Barrymore questioned Meghan if Suits was called so because of lawsuits or because everybody wears a suit in the show.

In response, the 43-year-old talked about how the show had been originally titled A Legal Mind.

"Oh, it's a great question. Do you know it wasn't originally named that- the show was first going to be called 'A Legal Mind,'— a play on the illegal mind-legal mind. It got changed at the last minute to Suits for both reasons- for lawsuits and for the fashion," she said.

Meghan Markle explained that the original name of the show, A Legal Mind— was a clever pun on “illegal mind.” However, the showrunners made a last-minute change, opting for Suits to align with its legal themes and corporate aesthetics.

Meghan Markle worked on the sets of Suits between 2011-2019, and portrayed the character of Rachel Elizabeth Zane in the legal drama. Meghan's character served as an ambitious and smart paralegal at Pearson Hardman, who later qualified as an attorney.

During season 7 of the show, Rachel married Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams. After the wedding, Rachel and Mike left the law firm and moved away to Seattle to start their new life. This departure allowed showrunners to write off Meghan Markle's character when she left the show for her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Creator Aaron Korsh remarks on the potential return of Meghan Markle in the Suits universe

Suits creator Aaron Korsh spoke to People magazine on February 21, 2025, about potential chances for Meghan Markle to appear in Suits: LA. Following her engagement to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Markle chose to leave her role as Rachel Zane within the original Suits series.

Korsh made it clear that the door remains open for the former actress to return to the series at any time, whether as Rachel or even as herself.

"We have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor… I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that. So I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back," he explained

After her departure from Suits, Markle worked on several creative projects. She recently launched her Netflix career with her lifestyle blog-themed show With Love, Meghan. On the same day, she also announced her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which is set for a spring release.

During a separate interview with People on March 11, 2025, Markle also shared her thoughts on the Suits universe, expressing excitement for the spinoff.

“I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air,” she expressed.

While the former Duchess of Sussex didn’t comment on a potential guest appearance, she fondly reflected on her time on the show.

“It’s a time capsule for me — I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That’s the one thing I kept," she stated.

Viewers have to wait for official confirmation to see if Markle will return to the Suits universe.

