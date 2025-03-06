Meghan Markle announces release time for her new podcast in the same week as her show's Netflix debut

Meghan Markle will debut her first podcast series since announcing her collaboration with Lemonada Media, in the second half of 2025. She told People Magazine the same in this week's exclusive cover story, on March 5, 2025.

The program will be the first since Meghan announced on February 13, 2024, that she was joining Lemonada Media, following her split from Spotify.

Her previous podcast series Archetypes, which featured guests like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey and examined female stereotypes, is reportedly set to return for a brand new season.

After leaving Spotify in June 2023, Meghan is making a comeback to podcasting with the new show. People Magazine broke the story of the podcast at the same time as Meghan's Netflix series With Love, Meghan premiered.

As per the same outlet, when it launched on March 4, the eight-episode show was characterized as "inspiring series" that "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming."

It had a scheduled premiere date of January 15, but the Los Angeles wildfires caused it to be postponed.

Meghan Markle is back with her own podcast after many years

Additionally, as per InStyle's report from the same day, Jessica Cordova Kramer, the co-founder of Lemonada Media, said of the Duchess of Sussex:

"We are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters."

On the other hand, her cooking show, which is produced by the Duchess Meghan Markle herself, combines open discussions with useful how-to portions.

As per The Mail's March 5 report, speaking about her "new chapter," With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said that it was a "part of that creativity that I've missed so much."

Additionally, Meghan Markle also mentioned "healing" something "broken" in the lifestyle series that debuted on the same day. Later, when the show was first announced last year, in an interview with Variety on February 13, 2024, Meghan Markle described the project as "dynamic."

As per the Metro news from the same day, Netflix billed the show as an:

"Inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending honest conversation with friends, both old and new, and practical how-tos."

There are eight episodes in the series. On the same day, every episode will be made available. The show offers lifestyle, gardening, and food advice. Celebrity visitors will join Markle to share their personal stories and helpful tips.

As per the NY Times' March 4 report, the Netflix show is a lifestyle series that blends food, discussion, and personal experiences. While talking about a variety of subjects, Markle and her guests engage in activities like cooking and gardening.

Meghan also invites people like Mindy Kaling and her former co-star Abigail Spencer from Suits to help her in tasks including cooking, caring for a beehive, arranging flowers at a store, organizing parties, and entertaining visitors.

On the other hand, according to MSN's March 5 story, she revealed her collaboration with Lemonada Media on February 13, 2024. In a statement at the time, she stated:

"Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

The partnership was formed following the separation between Spotify and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company Archewell Audio. According to the same outlet, in a joint statement released in June 2023, the networks stated:

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Additionally, as per the same People report, Meghan has further showcased her own product line, With Love. The products are scheduled to launch this spring, and Meghan has suggested that her famous jam will be one of them.

Meghan Markle hasn't officially declared the release date of her podcast as of yet.

