What time will With Love, Meghan season 1 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

With Love, Meghan season 1 is set to make its debut on Netflix on March 4, 2025. Meghan Markle's new show is a lifestyle show that gives viewers a closer look at her personal life. She talks about putting together meaningful moments, cooking, gardening, and hosting. In the eight-episode series, she will talk about the simple joys of life and invite friends and famous people to join her.

The show centres on Meghan's hosting philosophy of joy over perfection. Chefs and celebrities join her for cooking and gardening in With Love, Meghan season 1. Meghan shares her easy, entertaining, and useful tips to show how to enjoy the little things in life that matter.

With Love, Meghan season 1 releases on March 4, 2025

The long-awaited first season of With Love, Meghan will be available to stream on Netflix on March 4, 2025. At first, the show's premiere was pushed back because of the wildfires in California, but now it's set to happen. There will be eight episodes in the series, and each one will last about 33 minutes. The release timing will vary by region, and here is a detailed breakdown.

Regions Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 12:00 am (PST) USA (Eastern Time) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3:00 am (EST) Brazil (BRT) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 5:00 am (BRT) UK (BST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 8:00 am (BST) Central Europe (CET) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 9:00 am (CET) India (IST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 1:30 pm (IST) South Africa (SAST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 9:00 am (SAST) Philippines (PHT) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3:00 pm (PHT) Australia (ACDT) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 5:00 pm (ACDT) New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 7:00 pm (NZST)

Where to watch With Love, Meghan season 1

With Love, Meghan season 1 will only be available on Netflix. To stream the show, viewers will need a Netflix account. Netflix has different subscription plans, such as a basic plan, a standard plan, and a premium plan - choose the one that best fits viewers' needs and preferences.

All episodes will come out at the same time around the world, and fans can enjoy a sneak peek into Meghan's kitchen.

What to expect from With Love, Meghan season 1

When Meghan Markle is not in public view, Love, Meghan, season 1 offers viewers a rare look at her doing the things she loves—cooking, gardening, and hosting. The show reflects Meghan's philosophy of imperfection, which exhorts viewers to savour the times they spend with one another rather than fret about planning the perfect gathering.

Every episode features a different guest—such as an actor or a well-known chef—joining the cooking or gardening and contributing their own ideas and tales. Meghan also shares about her own life, which gives the show more of a conversational quality than a scripted one.

The series is mostly about making memories through everyday activities that are easy to do. Meghan shows how doing things that bring you joy and a stronger sense of connection can be done, like gathering honey from her garden or cooking a meal.

Trailer analysis

Meghan chatting with friends and cooking in her California home in the trailer for season 1 of With Love, Meghan gives an idea of what the show is going to be. There is a fun interaction between Meghan and chef Roy Choi that stands out in a Sneak Peek.

They talk about their love of food and remember times they had together. In the trailer, Meghan says, "We're not in the pursuit of perfection... we're in the pursuit of joy," setting the tone of the show. The fun parts of the trailer, like Meghan getting to know her guests better over food and conversation, show a light-hearted side.

With Love, Meghan season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix.

