Where is With Love, Meghan filmed? All filming locations explored

With Love, Meghan, the new lifestyle series by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has not been filmed at her mansion in Montecito, California, which she shares with her husband, Prince Harry. Instead, the shooting took place in a similar rental property, a luxury farmhouse near the Sussexes' Montecito home, that bore a great resemblance, as per Forbes.

The show has been created by Meghan in partnership with Netflix. It has been described by the producers as a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California, where the 43-year-old is seen sharing insights about everyday chores such as cooking, gardening, and beyond while engaging her guests in conversations.

Celebrities appearing on the first season of the show include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and many more. There are a total of 8 episodes, and all premiered simultaneously on Netflix on Tuesday, March 4.

Filming location of With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle has opted to film her Netflix show in a farmhouse located close to her actual home in Montecito. According to Realtor.com, the property is reportedly worth over $8 million, which is still cheaper than her actual dwelling, a sprawling mansion estimated at $14.65 million.

The farmhouse that forms the backdrop of Meghan's docuseries With Love, Meghan, is situated on a 5-acre plot of land. Owned by local philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, the property has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The structure comes with an open floor plan and ample windows, which allows light to flood in.

Filming has taken place all over the property, with an additional barn providing another prominent location. The grounds are filled with lemon and avocado trees, which have further enhanced the visual appeal of the shots. However, the most prominently depicted section on the property is the kitchen.

In some instances, Meghan steps out of the house to go around the garden and beyond. She visits a local flower market in the show, as well as learns to harvest honey from a beehive.

Why was With Love, Meghan not filmed in the star's actual home?

In an interview with People, released on March 3, 2025, Meghan said she chose a rental farmhouse for her Netflix show to protect the privacy and safety of her children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

“I wanted to protect that safe haven,” she stated. “We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”

While cameras were not allowed inside, a few scenes from outside Meghan and Harry's mansion have made their way into the show, such as the backyard, chicken coop, and orchard.

For a better look at the splendid locale, watch With Love, Meghan, streaming now on Netflix.

