Mo season 2: Full list of cast in the Netflix comedy-drama

Mo season 2 continues the story of Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee in the United States who struggles to find acceptance. The semi-autobiographical show is created by comic Mo Amer, who stars as the eponymous lead. It is billed as a comedy-drama and co-written by Ramy Youssef.

The first season of the Netflix series was released in 2022 and was widely acclaimed. The second season manages to live up to the hype, earning a 91% critic score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The newest season became available for streaming on January 30, 2025.

Mo's struggle to secure asylum in Houston, Texas, is further explored in the new episodes, as Mo season 2 opens with him being stranded in Mexico. The subjects of border crossing and Palestinian refugees are addressed in the series, which won a Gotham and a Peabody Award in its first run.

Amer and Youssef also serve as executive producers of Mo, alongside series director Solvan Naim, writers Harris Danow and Jacqui Rivera, comedian Azhar Usman, and the entertainment company A24.

Exploring the cast of Mo season 2 -

Comedian-actor Mo Amer continues to lead the cast as Mo Najjar in Mo season 2. As a refugee arriving in Houston as a child after his family fled the Gulf War, Mo's struggle to be officially recognized as a legal immigrant in the United States continues in the latest episodes.

After illegally crossing the border in the face of great peril, Mo is reunited with his mother, Yusra, played by actress Farah Bsieso. She is most well known for starring in the 2021 film Daughters of Abdul Rahaman.

Mo's family includes his brother Sameer Najjar, played by Omar Elba (Berlin, I Love You), and his trusted friend Nick, portrayed by rapper Tobe Nwigwe. The season dives deeper into the challenges Sameer faces by being on the autism spectrum and his journey toward self-understanding and independence.

Teresa Ruiz returns as Mo’s Mexican American love interest Maria, who has attempted to move on from him with Guy, an Israeli-American chef played by Simon Rex. Johanna Braddy joins Rex as a newcomer in the series, portraying an unhinged Texan guy, Austin.

Other recurring cast members include Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building) as Mo's sister Nadia, Lee Eddy (The Toxic Avenger) as Najjar family's immigration lawyer Lizzie, and Moayad Alnefaie (Six Window in the Dessert) as Hameed.

Mo season 2 also has celebrity guest appearances from comedians such as Hannibal Buress, Matt Rife, and Ralph Barbosa, YouTuber Liza Koshy, and rapper Slim Thug.

What is the plot of Mo season 2?

Mo was left stranded in Mexico at the end of the first season, which is where the current installment picks up from. In his desperation to return to the United States, Mo takes the risk of crossing the border illegally. However, the risk does not fully pay off as he is detained shortly after his arrival.

With his girlfriend deciding to move on in his absence and his brother struggling with autism while attempting to take on the family business of peddling olive oil, Mo's life continues to be riddled with hardships.

Both seasons 1 and 2 of Mo are now streaming on Netflix.

