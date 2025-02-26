Bo Bassett pens heartfelt messages for girlfriend Ayda Dorian as the couple celebrate their first anniversary

Bo Bassett celebrated his first relationship anniversary with his girlfriend, Ayda Dorian, on Tuesday, February 25. The couple recently enjoyed quality time in a water tub, shortly after Bassett signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes for his NCAA career.

Bassett, the Bishop McCort High School alum, was the top-ranked Class of 2026 recruit for his impressive list of accolades in wrestling. Boasting an undefeated record of 110-0 in high school, the 18-year-old has amassed three Ironman, Super 32, and Powerade Champion titles so far.

Before his debut year with the Hawkeyes, Bassett is sharing updates about his girlfriend, Ayda Dorian, amid wrestling training. He and Dorian have been dating for a year and recently celebrated their first anniversary. The wrestling champion shared a picture carousel with Dorian and wrote:

"365 Days of Loving You"

The spate featured the couple posing in different settings, from celebrating Christmas to personal achievements to parents' anniversary.

He also added stories, captioning:

"Happy one year"

"Couldn't do this life without you"

Bo Bassett and his girlfriend celebrate one year anniversary; Instagram - @bo.bassett

Bassett and Dorian recently enjoyed a soak in the water tub, posing for a cozy selfie. The former posted pictures of their time together with a series of pink heart emojis.

Bo Bassett made waves at the 2025 PIAA District 6 AAA/AA Championships, trouncing promising names like Isaac Filak, Brodie Soler, and Jose Garshnick. After that, he overlooked Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, and Penn State to commit to the Hawkeyes, where one of the most formidable players, Spencer Lee, left his mark.

Bo Bassett once revealed that former Hawkeyes Spencer Lee has been his inspiration since younger days

Spencer Lee with his silver medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - (Source: Getty)

Bo Bassett, who qualified for the Greco-Roman and Freestyle World teams in 2021, opened up about how he has admired Spencer Lee since a tender age. He even had an opportunity to wrestle with him years ago. In a conversation with FloWrestling, he said:

"You get one. I got to go Spencer Lee. That's my guy. I've looked up to him since I was young. There's a picture where I am maybe 12 years old, maybe younger, probably like 10, 11. And he was a senior, junior-senior in high school. And we trained for those years in the young guns room. And he's a great role model then. He's still obviously a great role model. I got to wrestle with him on the visit."

Lee, who competes in the 57 kg category, won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He also became a two-time US National champion and three-time age-group world champion.

